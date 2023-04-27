Executive Assistant
We are looking for an outstanding Executive Assistant to support Northvolt 's VP of Cell Operations and his management team, particularly the CEO of Northvolt Ett, our Skellefteå gigafactory.
The Executive Assistant at Northvolt is much more than a traditional secretary and plays a critical role for our executives and their teams - you are the hub. With a high level of energy, a clear vision and a passion for organisation you make things run smoothly while flexibly pivoting to accommodate last minute changes. You're responsible for anticipating the needs of the Cell Operations organisation and regularly handling confidential and critical details with a high level of discretion.
The right candidate will have 5+ years of experience working at a relevant level in a fast-paced environment. You ideally have worked at large scale and/or complex organisation, and have experience interacting with Suppliers and Customers. Experience working in business areas involving Engineering, Construction, or Manufacturing is especially interesting, and Start Up experience is always a plus.
The Cell Operations organisation is a large one, encompassing everything from the planning and construction of our giga factories all the way to the manufacturing of the world's greenest lithium ion cells. Our site in Skellefteå is in a continual growth period, meaning that ability to take on, drive, and manage a large variety of ad hoc projects across the organisation in a proactive way is vital for this role. You excel at spotting what needs fixing and making sure that happens. As an EA, you will need to work and collaborate cross functionally with various sites and stakeholders to ensure smooth synchronisation of work streams. Organising and supporting customer and supplier visits and events will be an part of the job.
We believe that in addition to being an experienced EA, you are solution-oriented, prestigeless, and exceptionally service-minded. You should like structure, in particular implementing new structures, and have great attention to detail without losing the overall picture. A positive attitude, ability to quickly build and maintain large internal networks, and true love for working in a fast-moving, sometimes hectic, environment, are key success factors. Excellent English language skills, both written and oral, are required
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, organize and manage complex calendars for the VP of Cell Operations and the CEO of Northvolt Ett
Provide additional ad hoc support for the leaders across the Cell Ops organisation
Collect and prepare information for use in presentations/meetings of executive staff
Document meeting minutes and manage & follow up on action items
Organize meetings, board/customer/vendor visits, special events and off-sites
Work with the Office Manager, HR, Finance, Communications, Business Development and other teams to help out and synchronise work streams - ensure that things run smoothly across the cross-organisational site
Proactive management of reoccurring and adhoc projects, large and small
Not only will you work closely with an outstanding team of people at an exciting company, you will also get the chance to be part of financing and building the largest European battery manufacturing company which will play an important role in the acceleration and transformation to a carbon free society.
Please apply with an English language CV, your complete LinkedIn profile, as well as an English language cover letter. We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait to submit.
Full time employment and fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
About You:
You most probably come from a similar role, but most importantly, you have the instinct needed to provide great service, learn quickly, street smart and thrive on making this happen. Project management experience meriting, 5+ years of work experience is required.
Strong familiarity in MS Office (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel)
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is meriting
Decisive and firm personality yet humble and easy going. Great communication skills as you will be in constant interaction with team members, customers and other stakeholders
Demonstrated ability to be proactive and take initiative. Documented experience of exercising good judgment, discretion and confidentiality in all tasks
Ability to work under high pressure with tight deadlines, excellent time management. Strong organization skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously
Attributes that we cherish are flexibility, attention to quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
