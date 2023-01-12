Executive Assistant
2023-01-12
Dina arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to our client who is a Swedish aerospace and defence company. The executive assistant provides professional administrative and personal support to CIO and Head of IT. You will work in close cooperation with colleagues from different parts of the company. The role requires a high level of attention to detail, an ability to predict needs and actions, the ability to work under pressure and excellent time management. A high level of integrity, discretion, and superior communication skills are important for this role.
Your responsibilities will amongst other things, include:
• Manage calendar and information flow.
• Administrative tasks such as handling mailboxes and telephone. Archiving, copying and printouts.
• Minutes of meeting notes, decision and actions incl. follow-up.
• Detailed planning and booking of travels.
• Support producing presentations, briefing material and compiling background papers.
• Arranging conferences and administrating various forums (sending invitations, prepare agenda, taking minutes).
• Handling financial management, administration of invoices and travel expenses.
• You are an appreciated service minded colleague with advanced organizational and administrative skills.
• Demonstrated experience at supporting senior executives where a high degree of confidentiality, initiative and maturity of judgement are required.
• We are looking for a person with vast experience of similar positions who is used to working with executives.
• We are seeking a structured and service-oriented quick thinker who can have many activities running simultaneously.
• You are also analytic and have the ability to summarize information and present it in a professional way.
• You have great social skills and love to work in an environment that demands cooperation with colleagues and external partners.
• Relevant academic education and/or equivalent experience within these areas is a major advantage.
• You are fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
By agreement.
Fulltime, 40h/week. The position is expected to start in February/March and is expected to run for 6-12 months, with great chance for a permanent position with our client after that. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in central Stockholm. For this role remote work is possible by agreement with our client.
