Executive Administrative Assistant to Major International Bank
2024-06-05
Do you have broad experience from administrative tasks and want to take the next step in your career? Are you also prepared to take on responsibilities in an international and reputable bank branch? We are now helping our client to find a dedicated person to join their team as executive administrative assistant.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Executive Administration Assistant within the Corporate Bank, you will predominantly perform diverse secretarial duties requiring confidentiality, a strong work ethic and common-sense approach. Support requirements will vary from day-to-day dependent on the business covered and all applicants should have a solid PA background and skill set with a strong degree of flexibility given the demanding nature of this role.
The essence of this role lies within administration and communication. It involves contact with both internal and external people; peers, international co-workers and customers, and you need to have previous experience of similar tasks to be able to take on this role.
You are offered
An international workplace with great possibilities to grow within your role. You will gain experience working in a global bank branch. You will also work with a dedicated consultant manager and receive Academic Works benefits and health care allowance.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Advanced, proactive diary management, facilitating swift set-up of client meetings
• Complex, high volume email management (where applicable)
• Client facing position, internal and external client handling. Gate keeping both in person and over the phone
• Shared phone coverage for a busy group, involving significant interaction with clients and senior members of the firm
• Meeting, conference calls, telepresence set up - internally and externally
• Finalise complex travel arrangements: co-ordination of flights, check in, VISAs, accommodation and ground transportation logistics following a Corporate Policy. Manage a multitude of frequent changes at short notice and prepare travel itineraries
• Management of expense processing through Concur, reimbursement, personal amounts owing and account reconciliations
• System functionality expert - utilise internal systems, complete accurate data entry into internal management information systems and responsible for accurate collation of information to senior management
• Become integral part of business, understand group priorities and Banker expectation
• General administration duties (Room bookings, filing, photocopying, faxing) and partnership with assistants across the CIB group to provide coverage for absence where necessary
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To take on this role, we believe that you have well developed admin skills and that you are comfortable acting as "spider in the web". We think that you are good at handling lots of different things at once, and that you know how to keep the focus in a busy environment. Interpersonal relations is something that you value and you have strong communicational skills. A key requirement is also that you have a well developed language skills in both Swedish and English. Furthermore, we believe that you are a do:er who are comfortable to take initiatives and that you master the nobel art of time management.
Essential skills/experience:
• Professional client handling and relationship building with all client, Bankers and cover groups
• Full competency in diary management, can apply good judgment and has an understanding of competing priorities
• Strong, executive communication style
• Experience of effectively arranging travel, production of accurate itineraries, plan B & C, able to navigate systems well and apply good judgment on how to optimise travellers time
• Can demonstrate pro-activity and ownership within a role
• Strong technical capabilities
• Awareness of expense arena, expense systems and cost control initiatives e.g. can champion expense policy, process expenses in a timely manner and reconcile accounts accurately
• Polished, professional approach, calm and composed manner, ability to work in a pressured environment and partner effectively with peers.
• Exhibits a positive, common sense, constructive attitude to drive bankers schedule and help manage time effectively
• Is flexible, willing and open to change
• Can follow up without prompting and keep 1 step ahead of arrangement and requirements, displays good use of initiative and follow through to completion
• Has a high level of attention to detail and delivers high quality results
• Has an understanding of the culture of Investment Banking and the Corporate Bank
• Is a team player who can build networks and work in partnership. Solution orientated
• Is driven and can manage expectations through communicating proactively and often across different hierarchies
• Can quickly grasp the political landscape and key people within the organization
• Has potential to act as a role model to their peers e.g. lead by example
• s
Key requirements:
• Excellent English and Swedish, professional level
• Degree within relevant field
• Senior experience from similar position
• Adaptable, communicative and alert
We consider it meritorious if you have previous experience from international work environment, some kind of financial experience or interest in the banking industry.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Adaptable & structured
• Self-sufficient & proactive
• Cooperative with interpersonal skills
