Exciting opportunity for Tech-Driven Software Developer!
2024-02-09
Are you passionate about leveraging technology to shape the future of society? Join us at Visma Spcs, where we're on a mission to revolutionize the world of accounting with groundbreaking cloud software that makes financial management not just easy, but downright enjoyable.
As a tech-driven software developer in our team, you'll dive headfirst into crafting cutting-edge solutions that power our cloud-based platforms, Visma Skatt & Bokslut Pro and Visma eEkonomi Deklaration & Årsredovisning. These systems, built with the latest technologies, are the backbone of accounting firms and small companies across Sweden, delivering seamless reconciliation and year-end closing functionalities.
What's in it for you?
You'll thrive in an inspiring work environment, surrounded by a diverse team of experts in software development. Collaborating with product owners, test engineers, and business analysts, you'll tackle challenges head-on and drive innovation forward. Expect to immerse yourself in technologies like C#, .NET, MS SQL, Git, Azure, Angular, HTML, Typescript and more, all while embracing continuous delivery practices.
Who are we looking for?
We need someone with a genuine passion for software development and a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field, with at least 3 years of experience under your belt. But it's not just about technical skills. We're seeking proactive problem-solvers with strong analytical minds and a hunger for learning. You thrive in a collaborative environment, drawing inspiration from dedicated colleagues and pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve. For this position, it's meritorious if you understand Swedish.
Our offer
At Visma Spcs, you'll be part of an inclusive, international work culture that values personal growth and development. Collaborating with colleagues across Sweden, Romania, and Lithuania, you'll embark on a journey of continuous improvement and development of fantastic products. From hackathons to tech talks and dedicated competence time, you'll have several opportunities to expand your skills and make a real impact.
And let's not forget about our hybrid working environment, competitive benefits, and supportive company culture. If you're ready for a dynamic and rewarding career where you can truly make a difference, Visma Spcs is the place to be.
Excited to learn more? Check out what it's like to be a developer at Visma here: https://developer.visma.com/
(https://developer.visma.com/)
Don't miss out on this opportunity! Apply by February 29th 2024 at the latest, and take the next step in your tech-driven journey. Applications will be handled continously. For any inquiries, reach out to Gudrun Hjertberg at gudrun.hjertberg@visma.com
or via phone at +46 73 068 13 44.
Join us and be part of something truly extraordinary! Ersättning
