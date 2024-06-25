Exciting Opportunity for Danish Speaking Key Account Manager
Poolia Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2024-06-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
SBM Life Science is recruiting a proactive and collaborative Danish speaking Key Account Manager for Denmark. Would you like to work both with a strategic and operational focus? Are you looking for a position with several external and internal stakeholders? Then this full-time position could be of great interest to you.
Please apply as soon as possible.
About the position
You are offered a challenging and developing position in an international environment within a successful group. You will work with professional and dedicated teams in Nordics and the rest of Europe.
SBM Life Science gives you the opportunity to join a company with strong corporate values: passion, creativity, and collaborative spirit. It is also a growing business that opens good career perspectives.
In the Nordics, SBM Life Science is a leading company with strong local brands like Trim, Stroller Kvitt and Myrr. Please visit www.seezon.dk
for more information.
The overall mission for the position in the Danish market is to develop and implement annual customer groups sales strategy and plans to achieve sales targets (turnover and margin) that are in line with the short and long-term objectives utilizing approved trade and marketing plans and investment. You will also develop business by gaining new customers.
Your main accountabilities will be:
(I) Sales Strategy and Planning
===================
Ensure annual sales and profit targets are reached by analyzing opportunities in both existing customers as well as potential in existing or new channels.
• Setting up short and long terms sales strategies to achieve profitable growth and implementing optimal distribution network.
• Defining commercial policy via terms and conditions and rebate scheme.
• Developing key account strategy (including investment) needed to achieve targets.
• Integrate marketing and trade marketing campaigns in cooperation with Marketing.
• Developing pricing strategy in cooperation with marketing.
• Developing relevant sales strategy to enter new channels, customers and chains.
(II) Sales Execution
============
Ensure annual sales and profit targets are reached by:
• Managing excellent and professional relationship with key accounts
• In cooperation with customer, set the joint executing plan for growth
• Negotiate the elements of listings, promotions, pricing and visibility
• Follow up common objectives and ROI with customers using KPIs.
• Operational Excellence
• Manage Operational budget and customer satisfaction
• Providing accurate forecasts into the S&OP process
• Providing priorities to supply chain in case of shortage
• Maintain Opex and Sales deduction budgets so that there is flex in terms of volume drop
The position requires traveling in Zealand, Funen and Jutland, i.e. in all regions of Denmark.
You will report to the Nordic Sales Manager.
Your profile
You probably have a Bachelor's or Master's degree but is not a prerequisite for the position.
You have at least 5 years of experience from key account management regarding Do It Yourself (DIY), retail, food chain or other relevant industry. You have a proven track record of achieving profitable growth.
You are fluent in Danish and English.
The position requires that you are an experienced user of Excel, PowerPoint and Word,
To be successful in this role, you need to possess skills in sales excellence management, as well as strong knowledge and attitude towards gaining new customers. Your ability to new business development is critical. Strong sales DNA, entrepreneurial spirit, flexibility, agility will be needed to succeed.
You should have a "can-do-attitude" working in different cross-functional teams and projects. You will work closely with teams across several European countries. It is vital that you have good communication skills and feel comfortable with communicating in different ways.
We also value the ability to work under own initiative and to be innovative. It is important that you have a proven ability to deliver results in a challenging business environment.
The position requires a valid driver's license for cars.
In the recruitment, we use work psychology testing for candidates selected for interview and background check for the final candidate.
About the organisation
SBM Life Science is a French family-owned company (250 million euros turnover) specialized in garden products for amateurs. Pioneer of organic gardening products with SOLABIOL, leading brand in France, SBM Life Science now operates in Europe and North America with a wide range of products distributed in DIY stores, garden centers and food chains.
In 2016 SBM acquired former consumer part of Bayer Garden, thus incorporated well-known local brands. Thanks to our partnerships on a global scale and our R&D dynamic, we offer our clients a full range of products and services for the care of plants and home protection. Our innovations include natural and synthetic solutions combining advanced technology and traditional know-how acquired through the years.
More info: http://sbm-company.com/
Additional information
=============
We are open to both Danish and Swedish applicants. Depending on where you live, you could have a home office or be based at SBM Life Science's Swedish office in Lund (25 km from Malmoe). Your employment will be based on a Swedish labor contract. A company car is included in the position. Ersättning
Fast lön + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71786". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Poolia Malmö AB Kontakt
Peder Bjursten peder.bjursten@poolia.se +46 73 944 54 60 Jobbnummer
8769250