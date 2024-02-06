Exciting Opportunity for AI/ML Engineers!
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to shape the future of AI and Cloud technologies. Join us in building innovative solutions and explore fascinating use cases. Apply now to be a part of our dynamic team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our customer is on a journey to enhance their AI and Cloud capabilities! We're on the lookout for a talented consultant to be a vital part of building cutting-edge, cloud-native AI solutions. This is a thrilling 6-month assignment with a possibility of extension.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5 years in AI/ML engineering, proficient in building data pipelines, model training, and safe production deployment.
• Proficiency in Python, Jupyter, TensorFlow/PyTorch, Scikit Learn.
• Experienced in data preparation, validation, cleaning, testing, model training, deployment, and tracking.
• Expertise in training modern ML models like Neural networks, Decision Trees, NLP, and Image recognition.
• Familiarity with GPT, Claude, Whisper, etc. Experience in evaluating performance and multilingual performance tuning.
• Proficiency in Docker and containers.
• Proficient in Azure/AWS, with experience in deploying cloud infrastructure through IaC.
• Proficient in CI/CD processes.
It is meritorious if you have
• Preferably experienced in real-time tracking and evaluation.
• Preferably experienced in finetuning foundational models.
• Preferably experienced in utilizing human feedback in model/AI development.
• Preferably experienced in DevOps teams and working in an agile environment.
If you meet these requirements and are eager to contribute to cutting-edge AI and Cloud solutions, we invite you to apply and share these skills. Join us in shaping the future of technology!
