Exciting Opportunity as a Junior Administrator for a Client in Stockholm
2023-07-05
Arbetsuppgifter
Our client is currently seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Junior Administrator to join the team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring data quality in Jira by supporting the tagging of stories to new teams within the organization.
Key responsibilities include:
• Going through a list of individuals and reaching out to them to ensure they correctly tag all relevant stories in Jira. This task requires proficiency in Excel and strong administrative skills.
• Additionally, excellent communication skills are essential for effectively liaising with team members and ensuring clear understanding of instructions.
The ideal candidate should possess:
• The ability to quickly learn new systems and processes, as well as demonstrate efficiency and thoroughness in their work
• A collaborative mindset is crucial, as you will be working closely with various stakeholders to accomplish data quality objectives
• Fluent in English, both in written and spoken
While general IT knowledge is required for this role, previous experience with ServiceNow would be advantageous, although not mandatory.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-07-12
End of the assignment: 2023-08-23
Deadline: 2023-07-10
Location: Stockholm, 50% hybrid work
Om företaget
