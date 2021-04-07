Exciting opportunities for Radiologists in Scandinavia - Kletor Sverige AB - Läkarjobb i Malmö

Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö2021-04-07Specialists within RadiologyThe primary care in Norway and Sweden is in charge of the first line of all medical issues, taking care of a broad spectra of patients and diagnoses. In the future, the mission is going to expand since the hospitals are taking on a more specialized role. We are currently looking for motivated specialists, preferably with some years of experience as specialist doctors within the field, who are interested in moving to Scandinavia. If you are interested in living close to nature and with the sea at close distant, this should be a suitable opportunity!Professional requirementsSpecialist doctors within radiology, preferably with minimum two years of experience as specialists.Experience within general radiology.Experience with ultrasound, X-RAY, CT and MR.Being able to handle a variety of patients unsupervised.PersonalityYou have a genuine interest and thrive to work and live in Scandinavia with your family.You have a humble approach to new experiences at the same time as you are ready to take a big responsibility to fulfill projects; such as completing the language course in order to apply for license and specialist approval from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.You are able to work in a team where all members, no matter what professional background, are equally important.You are able to handle situations of stress well since emigration is a big step - but a rewarding one!We offer:Excellent social benefits.Wage negotiation.A loyal partner in the process of obtaining authorization and specialist approval, as well as relocation to Scandinavia.When we present you to our clients, it gives you as a candidate an extra "quality stamp".Please contact our responsible Recruitment Advisors in order to hear more about your specific opportunities!Carolina Pankarz BernroAdvisor, SwedenMobile: +46 (0)73-203 47 87Monica SalaterHead of ResearchMobil: +47 47 97 41 042021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07Kletor Sverige ABStudentgatan 221138 MALMÖ5674881