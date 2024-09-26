Exciting Opportunities for Design Engineers in Automotive Innovation!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-09-26
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Ängelholm
, Båstad
, Höganäs
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking skilled Design Engineers for an exciting opportunity, supporting the development of advanced, high-performance vehicles. This role offers the chance to collaborate with a renowned manufacturer known for pushing the limits of innovation and engineering excellence in the automotive industry. If you have a passion for cutting-edge design and engineering, this is your chance to be part of something truly exceptional.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking to advance their careers in a dynamic and international engineering environment, contributing to the development of cutting-edge products.
You are offered
• Opportunities for professional growth and development within a supportive team environment
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Development of 3D models, assemblies, and 2D drawings utilizing Catia V6
• Facilitating product release into production through PLM systems
• Ensuring products meet industry compliance standards
• Planning and executing tests to validate component functionality and requirements
• Providing technical support for the seamless integration of products into production
• Estimating costs and timeframes for part development
• Engaging with suppliers, technology providers, and cross-functional engineering teams
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in a relevant Engineering discipline or equivalent experience
• Proficiency in CAD (Catia V5/V6), with the ability to manipulate and interrogate CAD data
• Strong communication skills, able to effectively engage with all levels of the organization
• Experience with Microsoft Project, PowerPoint, Excel, Word
• Solid experience with engineering tools like Teamcenter, FMEA, Six Sigma
• Proven track record of successful delivery within the automotive product development sector
• Engineering knowledge of at least one, preferably more of the mentioned sub-systems (Interior panels, plastic parts, IP, tunnel console, carpet & NVH, restraints
It is meritorious if you have
• Proven project management capabilities, delivering on time and budget in a product development environment
• Experience working with suppliers and in international settings
• Knowledge of Surface Products and Labels (where applicable)
• Ability to generate CAD data in Catia V5 is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15107398". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8922164