Exciting CFO opportunity in Helsingborg

Are you a CFO looking for an exciting opportunity in the world of digital product development? If so, Gridly is the perfect place for you!
As our CFO, you'll play a crucial role in our rapidly growing SAAS company. With your fluency in Swedish and English and your experience in SAAS and/or software business, you'll be responsible for managing the financial operations of our company and developing financial strategies to help us achieve our growth objectives.
In addition to managing our finances, you'll work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to ensure that our company continues to expand and succeed. You'll also be responsible for developing and implementing financial policies and procedures that align with our overall business strategy.
Located in Helsingborg and with a team in Vietnam, Gridly is an exciting place to work and grow. Our teams of skilled programmers and designers are constantly expanding our tool's functionality, ensuring that we continue to innovate and improve.
If you're looking for a fast-paced, dynamic work environment where you can make a real impact, apply to become our CFO at Gridly today!
Responsibilities:
Lead financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting
Develop and maintain financial policies and procedures
Provide guidance and support to the executive team on financial matters
Manage and oversee accounting and tax functions
Provide financial insight and analysis to support business decisions
Develop and maintain relationships with external stakeholders, including investors, banks, and auditors
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field
Experience in a similar role, preferably in the SAAS and/or software industry
Strong knowledge of financial principles, accounting, and tax laws
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Excellent communication and leadership skills
We are a company with a big vision and a global presence. Our development team is based in Vietnam, and we are looking for a CFO who can help us navigate the complexities of scaling a business across different regions.
If you're a strategic thinker and operational doer with a passion for finance and a proven track record of success in the SAAS and/or software industry, we'd love to hear from you!
How to apply
Please apply here (link) and send a CV and cover letter
We have an ongoing selection. Please send your application as soon as possible.
Due to the GDPR, we are unable to receive applications through the mail.
In this recruitment, Gridly AB is working exclusively with Green Search & Selection AB
If you have any questions, please contact Carl-Rafael Fredson @ greensearch +46 703817080 crfr@greensearch.se
Diversity is a part of Gridly. We look forward to receiving your application regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion, philosophy of life or identity. Apply today!
At Gridly, we're passionate about game and digital product development. As ex-game developers and founders of LocalizeDirect, we understand the importance of high-quality localization tools. That's why we created LocDirect, a game localization tool used by some of the biggest names in the industry, including WB Games, King, Scopely, and more.
But we didn't stop there. We've now developed Gridly - a powerful spreadsheet tool designed specifically for multi-language content in games and digital products. By connecting development, design, and localization teams and their tools, Gridly serves as a single source of truth for faster content updates. Our flexible content modeling, granular access, and version control features improve collaboration and streamline content management and localization for your games or apps.
Our team of skilled programmers and designers are constantly expanding Gridly functionality, ensuring that we continue to provide the best possible experience for our users. Join us on this exciting journey in game and digital product development - try Gridly today!https://www.gridly.com Ersättning
