Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö2021-04-07We have several customers that would like to strengthen their capacity and you have the possibility to choose between the south, north, to work in bigger cities or in more remote places. If you have a specific interest in I e cardiology, diabetes, geriatrics or other related fields, that can most certainly be of great interest.As a family doctor in Sweden you will enjoy good conditions and professional development is a natural part of your work. Your qualifications are:Preferably you have a couple of years experience as a specialistYou have a certificate and specialist approval to practice medicine from a European countryYou are openminded and determined to relocate with your family or by yourself.You are ambitious and willing to learn the Swedish language to an advanced proficiencyYou have excellent social skills and like to work in a team where all co workers take responsibility within their specific competenceDignus Medical is known among customers and candidates to have an exceptional service and we assist you and your family in establishing in your new home country, both in finding housing, suitable schools and day care for your children. Together with your future employer we also arrange language courses and all you have to do is to be certain of your decision to start a new life! Please give us a call or send in an inquiry. Your contact with us is of course always confidential initially.2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07Kletor Sverige ABStudentgatan 221138 MALMÖ5674875