Excel expert wanted
2024-02-29
About the Position
As a Data Cleanser - Excel Expert, you will play a pivotal role in the preparation for our Blue Ocean (SAP Implementation) Program and SAP migration by contributing to the cleansing and improvement of our Customer Database. Your expertise in Excel, particularly Vlookup and filtration, will be at the forefront of ensuring data accuracy and quality.
Our office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad
In this role, you will work on:
• Approving and executing account creation requests in ASW and UMM.
• Data standardization according to data governance policies.
• Enriching customer data, including key accounts, in ASW and UMM systems.
• Cleaning, standardizing, and de-duplicating data in ASW and UMM systems.
• Matching accounts between ASW and UMM systems.
• Blocking and archiving different customer accounts in databases.
• Merging accounts and related data based on the quality of matched records, leaving out redundant data and ensuring clean data.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immediate effect and will initially go on for 6 months, for the right candidate there are great possibilities for extension.
Qualifications
• Fluent English proficiency.
• Strong analytical skills.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Excel.
Nice to have qualifications include:
• Experience in customer data analysis.
• Knowledge of UMM and ASW.
• Understanding of the database structure of SAP ERP and SAP CRM.
• Proficiency in Norwegian, Swedish, or Danish.
We look forward to receiving your application!
For registration-related queries, please reach out to support at info@adecco.se
.
For inquiries about this position or the recruitment process, please contact jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
