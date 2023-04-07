EVP People & Culture
2023-04-07
We're on a journey to change the way the world uses energy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through our market-leading energy storage systems. We operate in nearly every continent, and the cornerstone for our company's rapid growth is making products that matter for society. In our international team, you'll have the key responsibility to develop our company's processes, create new ways of working, and maintain our business excellence across different verticals.
Location: Head Quarter, Stockholm
Position: permanent, full-time
Responsibilities:
• Responsible for directing and overseeing Polarium's People strategy in ways that support our mission and overall strategy. Facilitate our ambition to build and develop high-performing teams, in summary to meet the shareholders' expectations.
• Together with the global People & Culture team, lead the execution of the People strategy globally and in cooperation with Polarium's executive management team, the global sales regions, and the manufacturing sites.
• Act as the first point of contact for Polarium's management team in matters related to people, leadership, and culture.
• Drive strategies related to the KPIs identified for the organization's People Strategy and for all related P&C functions inclusive of succession planning, Talent Acquisition, competency management, performance management, Learning & Development, Compensation & Benefit, as well as DEIB.
• Set the tone for the employee experience, safety, and long-term health of the entire organization.
Capabilities and experience:
• Proven experience as VP of HR or similar senior HR role,
• preferably in a global manufacturing multi-site context.
• Experience in strategic planning and implementation.
• Solid experience from management team collaboration.
• Experience from listed companies.
• Experience from start-up and/or scale-up environment is a plus.
• Experience from inclusive people leadership.
• Experience from working with the transition from product offering to service is an advantage.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
