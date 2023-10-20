Event- and marketing coordinator to Camurus
Camurus, a fast-growing pharmaceutical company, is now looking for an Event - and marketing coordinator for 1 year to cover a parental leave. You will work in an international environment, interacting with colleagues and clients from all over the world. Take the chance to become a part of this successful company, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Camurus is a Swedish research-based pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and long-acting medicines with the purpose to deliver improved quality of life, treatment outcomes and resource utilization.
At Camurus you will get the opportunity to work with committed colleagues in a team with a good atmosphere and where the employees support and care for eachother. Camurus is an innovative company that is currently expanding and establishing in new markets.
You will be responsible for overseeing tasks to make sure that the upcoming events, conferences and meetings exceed client needs and expectations. Your duties will vary depending on current needs, and you must be prepared to change the priorities daily. Camurus has approximately 200 employees and you will be working in a team of 3 at the head office in Lund.
As an event and marketing coordinator at Camurus you will get a unique insight into the company. It is important that you are flexible and can act swiftly when circumstances change. Your main task will be to ensure that the administration and execution of all planned events goes according to plan. Furthermore, you will be responsible for coordinating and producing material for internal and external meetings. Your highest priority will always be to ensure client needs are met.
You are offered
• An assignment for approximately 1 year, covering for a parental leave.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Administrative work regarding the logistics for all bookings
• Coordinate both internal and external meetings.
• Produce marketing materials and create presentations
• You will do medical and regulatory check ups for marketing materials. You will communicate with high level doctors as well as agencies.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has at least 1 year of experience working in a similar role
• Worked administratively
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Has an education in areas such as service, marketing or administration
It is an advantage if you also have:
• Experience from the pharmaceutical industry
• Experience in leading projects
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Adaptable
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Camurus here!
