Event Sales Representative
Millbert Event AB / Säljarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säljarjobb i Uppsala
2025-05-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Millbert Event AB i Uppsala
, Upplands Väsby
, Vallentuna
, Sollentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Event Sales Representative - Millbert Event AB
Are you outgoing, driven, and enjoy meeting new people? Do you like sales and working toward goals? Then you might be the perfect fit for us!
About Us
Millbert Event AB is a leader in field marketing and staffing, working with top brands across Sweden. We operate in public spaces like malls, stores, fairs, and events.
What We're Looking For
We're looking for communicative, goal-oriented individuals who value service and enjoy working in a fast-paced, social environment. You'll work both independently and in teams.
Requirements:
Minimum age: 18 years
Fluent in Swedish or English
Positive, responsible, and results-driven
Sales or event experience is a plus, but not required (we provide full training)
We Offer:
Salary by agreement
Full-time, part-time, or weekend shifts
Sales competitions and after-work events
Career growth opportunities
Start:
As soon as possible
Contact: Lars Millbert - lars@millbertevent.se
Applications are reviewed continuously.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: From 28 000,00kr per month
Experience:
sales: 1 year (Preferred)
Work Location: In person Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: lars@millbertevent.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Millbert Event AB
(org.nr 556643-0749)
Sjukhusvägen3 (visa karta
)
753 09 UPPSALA Kontakt
Lars Millbert lars@millbertevent.se Jobbnummer
9333105