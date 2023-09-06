Event coordinator with school responsibilities
Are you passionate about working with young people and creating opportunities? Would you like to diversify the Swedish business sector and support broader higher education recruitment? If so, we have the job for you.
We offer
Join our vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE), where you will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, industry pioneers, and thought leaders from around the globe. As the Event Coordinator, you will organize and execute a diverse range of high-profile events, making a lasting impact in the field of innovation. In this role, you will be entrusted with significant responsibilities, allowing you to develop your organizational, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Project background
The project F1RST is a new initiative by the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) and the Daniel Sachs Foundation (DSF) with the long-term ambition to diversify and make the Swedish business sector more inclusive, not least the financial industry. It is realized through corporate partnerships with several stakeholders within the financial industry. The pilot year is now ending and we will to continue scaling up the initiative and, create more opportunities, deepening the collaboration with our partner schools and corporate partners in order to make long lasting change.
F1RST aims to broaden and diversify higher education recruitment by building and supporting a nation-wide community of business-oriented talents from backgrounds underrepresented in the Swedish business sector and financial industry. The project also aims to increase diversity among the applicants to the degree programs at the Stockholm School of Economics and other universities. This role will require occasional evening commitments to accommodate events and community activities.
Work responsibilities
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Manage the project in close collaboration with the Program Director for F1RST Increase the already existing community of business-oriented talents aged 15-20 from backgrounds underrepresented in the business sector and financial industry Develop, plan and execute community activities that inspire and raise interest in university studies in the field of economy and business in particular Have an active dialogue with different parts of the F1RST community and keep the community thriving Create and maintain partnerships and collaboration with partner schools to make the project impactful. At times also maintaining partnerships with industry ambassadors, industry stakeholders, civil society organizations Develop metrics, measure and evaluate community activities to plan for the second phase of the project now when the first pilot year is closing
Your profile
We believe you are a fast learner with a confident and service-minded approach. You are a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. You are humble, structured, have high energy, a can-do attitude, and the ability to handle multiple projects under pressure. Working independently, having effective communication and problem-solving skills, and ability to handle challenges and feedback with professionalism are also essential. Earlier experience of
Requirements:
Previous experience from similar tasks Previous experience from customer service and support Previous experience from planning and conducting workshops/events Fluent in English, both written and oral Interest in events and customer support Very good copywriting skills Previous experience of youth work, preferably with underrepresented groups
It is a plus if you:
Have experience from working with digital tools and/or event management systems Have documented experience from event management or similar areas Have experience of recruiting processes Have an interest in the university/higher education sector Have an interest in digital communication, creating content for SoMe
Other
This is a full-time, time-limited position for approximately 9 months. There may be a possibility to extend the contract. We apply an ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
About the Daniel Sachs Foundation
The Daniel Sachs Foundation is a philanthropic organization established in 2010 with the founding mission to contribute to an open, creative and vitally democratic society with a deep respect for diversity and individual freedom. DSF is committed to empowering ideas and individuals in the space between public institutions, civil society and the business sector. The foundation accelerates change through funded activism, whereby projects are developed and seed-funded to enable rapid action, and scaled in collaboration with partners after evaluation and iteration.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs.
