Event Coordinator To Hübner Photonics
2025-04-02
About the company
HÜBNER Photonics designs, manufactures, and sells innovative high-performance lasers and laser systems used in life sciences, quality control, and metrology applications. Their products are trusted by leading manufacturers of analytical instruments and renowned research institutions worldwide. Customers operate at the forefront of medical research, from cancer detection and diagnostics to DNA sequencing and drug discovery.
HÜBNER Photonics is an international organization with offices in Stockholm, Kassel, Hannover, and San Jose. It is a corporate division of the HÜBNER Group, a privately held company headquartered in Kassel, Germany. The Stockholm office, Cobolt AB, has been part of the HÜBNER Group since 2015 and is responsible for the development, product management, and manufacturing of the Cobolt, AMPHEIA, and C-FLEX product lines. It also hosts HÜBNER Photonics' sales office for the Nordics and UK.
Located in Solna Strand, Stockholm, the Cobolt AB facility serves as a hub for manufacturing, R&D, product management, marketing, and administration. The company is in a strong growth phase, is financially stable, and holds ISO 9001 certification for quality management, with an AAA credit ranking. As part of the HÜBNER Photonics marketing team, you will work closely with two colleagues in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
About the role
As an Event Coordinator, you will take full ownership of planning and executing trade shows and events, ensuring HÜBNER Photonics maintains a strong presence in the global market. You will collaborate with product managers to identify the most relevant trade shows, select suitable products to showcase, and create engaging promotional materials. Under the strategic guidance of the Head of Marketing, you will contribute to positioning the company as a leader in the laser industry.
Responsibilities
• Plan and manage approximately 20 trade shows and events per year, ranging from 9m2 to 36m2 booths. * Coordinate logistics, including booth bookings, shipment of demonstration materials, and promotional graphics in collaboration with the digital marketing specialist. * Analyze the effectiveness of each event to optimize future participation.
Who we are looking for
• Proven experience in event coordination, preferably within B2B and high-tech industries. * Interest in and ability to develop a strong understanding of high-tech products. * Proficiency in graphic design tools such as InDesign, Photoshop, and 3D Builder is advantageous. * Experience with WordPress and automated marketing platforms (e.g., ClickDimensions) is advantageous. * Excellent written and verbal English skills, German & Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for a structured, communicative, and results-oriented professional who thrives in a fast-paced and international environment. You take ownership of your work, enjoy collaborating with colleagues, and have a proactive and solution-oriented mindset. You are passionate about creating well-organized and impactful events that contribute to business success. With a keen eye for detail and strong organizational skills, you ensure that every event runs smoothly and leaves a lasting impression.
Other information
Start: Upon agreement.
Location: Solna Strand, Stockholm.
Employment type: Full-time, part-time positions could be considered.
This recruitment is conducted by Bravura, and you will be directly employed by HÜBNER Photonics/Cobolt AB. We apply ongoing selection, so submit your application today!
For questions, contact the responsible recruiter Elice Öhman at elice.ohman@bravura.se
or 076-721 49 82.
