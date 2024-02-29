Event Coordinator and Brand Ambassador
We at Najell empower people to continue to choose their life according to their own rules while entering parenthood. Najell designs and sells products for urban parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and footmuffs. Here at Najell you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our turnover has increased up to 100 % the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up. Are you interested in being part of our sales team?
Are You the One?
Najell is looking for a creative and driven Event Coordinator and Brand Ambassador to join our team. As our Event Coordinator and Brand Ambassador you will primarily be working with creating physical meeting points for customers and performing events to strengthen our brand position. The position will be placed in Najell's HQ in an inspiring office in central Lund but since events take place around the world you will organize and host the events where they take place.
You are expected to have:
Experience and/or higher education in event management and/or advertising.
Strong social skills
Self-motivation, take responsibility and thrive in a high working pace with many parallel projects at the same time, also used to working against deadlines. This is a must here at Najell.
Demonstrated ability to think creatively and out-of-the-box.
A can-do attitude with adeptness in thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Exceptional organizational and time management skills, capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously.
A creative mindset, with the ability to develop innovative solutions.
Flexibility to work evenings and/or weekends and travel when needed (approximately 2-3 travel days a week).
Excellent language skills in English and at least one of the Nordic languages or German.
Experience from an event agency or experience with social selling is meriting.
Job Description
Create physical meeting points for Najell to make our brand visible outside the digital world
Plan and perform events for brand enthusiasts.
Plan and perform trade shows for both end consumers and retailers.
Create events as a part of new product launches
Analyze and bring insights to the team from performed events.
Analyze trends and what empowers our brand enthusiasts globally.
Coordinate internally with colleagues in the different teams and help out where help is needed.
Travel to different locations to perform and host events.
We offer
We are a tight knitted team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles within marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out cross borders and work together. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Are you the one we are looking for?
Application
Click "sök tjänst" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Najell AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8506127