EV Charging Business Developer
My client offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology. By integrating AI and Cloud, my client further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source. My client will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.We are looking for a motivated candidate to join my client as a: EV Charging Business DeveloperResponsibilities:1. develop the digital power charging network business and be responsible for achieving the business objectives of charging network/2. develop TOP EV EPCs partners and build a sound partner ecosystem3. executes and implements business process in the rep office, improve efficiency, control risks, and operates in compliance with regulations.4. develop new CPOs and finish the target arranged.5. keep managing the EV charging customer relationshipsKey Skill:1. Market insight: Have good understanding of the regional EV charging industry. Have industry insight, business insight, and competitive insight capabilities. Identify industry trends, customer pain points and competitors' trends, by materials analysis from market research and third-party cooperation, which provide the guide to the marketing.2. develop new customers, new CPOs by yourself and finish the sales target independently.3. Communication: Have good expression capabilities , and especially can communicate with customers/media/analysts.Requirements:1. Bachelor degree or above, with over 3 years working experience in EV charging or CPOS or EV bus or logistics company2. Be willing and enthusiastic to join Huawei digital power industry, challenge yourself, have a strong sense of achievement and anti-pressure ability, and be adaptable to frequent business trips or working abroad.3. Fluent in English and more language skills preferred.4. good skill in PPT/EXCELWorking location:The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be working in a good work atmosphere in a future-oriented company with enthusiastic co-workers worldwide and offering you a professional career in a leading multinational ICT company. Ersättning
