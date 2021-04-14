European Business Development Manager - Tataa Biocenter AB - Säljarjobb i Göteborg

Tataa Biocenter AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg2021-04-14TATAA Biocenter is a technology driven life science company with two decades of history, becoming focusing on state-of-the-art PCR and NGS applications. As one of the earliest adopters of qPCR technology TATAA Biocenter was founded in 2001 as a Swedish research and service provider for all types of gene expression analysis. The tradition of setting up cutting edge technologies in the field of genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics has continued. TATAA is now setting off on a fast-growing path backed by life sciences investment.The company is comprised of a team of scientists providing laboratory services, products and education / training services across a broad range of nucleic acid analysis technologies including qPCR, digital PCR, NGS and high throughput proteomics. TATAA also shares our expert knowledge in these areas through a broad spectrum of hands-on courses offered worldwide.We have received several awards and acknowledgements as the premier service provider. The company serves a variety of pharma, biotech and academic customers providing expert help and services in all steps of the analysis process from sample collection and extraction, quality control and analysis to the interpretation of data. We are dedicated to helping researchers move closer towards the promises of personalized medicine.This position offers an exciting opportunity to get involved early on in setting up TATAA for its next phase of growth. We are looking for an energetic person, comfortable with scientific discussions, customer interaction and driving revenue generating activities. As a member of a growing team, applicants should also be comfortable taking on additional roles within a fast-paced, performance-driven environment to join the growing Business Development team. The scope of this role encompasses driving service sales and communicating the scientific benefits of TATAA's services to prospective customers.Our Scandinavian culture and flat organizational structure guarantee unmatched opportunities for personal development and professional fulfilment. Our open communication and honest interactions allow every member of the TATAA family to influence fast pace decision-making processes, where every opinion is valued and every contribution counts.lf you have a lot of energy, drive and are passionate, as we are, about accelerating multi-omics together to better understand complex biology and pathopysiology, then you may be the sort of person we are looking for.2021-04-14TATAA is recruiting a passionate individual to join the growing Business Development team. The scope of this role encompasses driving service sales and communicating the scientific benefits of TATAAs services to prospective customers.Responsible for prospecting, establishing, and developing relationships with new and existing customers within both academia (clinicians, professors, etc.) and industry (pharma, biotech). The position focuses on achieving short and long-term sales objectives by identifying customer needs and providing solutions to create a long-term partnership between the customer and TATAA. The position requires a person who can communicate with these customers in a well-informed and professional manner, offering them solutions that address their questions related to understanding their research scope and challenges.Main ResponsibilitiesActively prospect and generate new sales and business opportunities within assigned customer territory.Develop and cultivate strong long-term working relationships within the life science community by using a scientific approach focused on identifying needs and providing solutions (Strategic selling) with a focus on KOL's in academic institutions and high-level contacts within pharma.Collaborate with internal staff regarding the development and procurement of proposals.Establish and maintain frequent contact with customers through focused client visits and presentations (networks and builds client relationships).Support marketing initiatives when necessary (e.g., tradeshow, conference attendance).Perform general strategic and tactical account mapping / planning, management, and execution.Identifies client needs and proposes insightful solutions.Leads potential transactions, prepares and presents sales proposals, negotiates and closes.Achieve territory sales targets consistent with corporate objectives and for assigned customers.Maintain an excellent level of product, market and application, and customer knowledge to accomplish territory objectives.Give presentations about TATAA's service platforms and its applications at seminars/webinars and attend relevant conferences/meetings.Work according to TATAA's sales process with the appropriate level of account mapping and implement a high level of planning, organization, and territory administration necessary to meet territory objectives (including updates to the Company's CRM system).Monitor salesRequirementsA MSc degree or higher in Life SciencesA minimum of 3-5 years proven sales experience offering life science services or CRO, alternatively with instrumentation and/or consumables sales, preferably in the proteomics, transcriptomics or genomics market.Excellent written and verbal communications skills in English and additional European languages (added value)Strong demonstrated ability to successfully close sales opportunities.Ability to recognize the needs of the customer and work together to develop proposals that exceed customer expectations.Familiar with using SalesForce.Proficient in Microsoft Office and possess excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.An existing network of relevant contacts within academic accounts and pharma/biotech companies adds value.This position requires 30-50% travel.Other personal skills:Must be reliable with high integrity, motivation, good organization skills, results-oriented and customer-focusedIndependent, self-driven personalityStrong interpersonal skillsTeam playerVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid. 