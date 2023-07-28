Europe Reiwa Spex Global Rollout Lead
Hitachi Energy's Transformer division generates approximately 60% of all Hitachi Energy revenue and is the global leader in industrial transformer engineering and manufacturing. Our transformers are sold in over 100 countries and are used for a variety of applications including power generation, transmission and distribution, metals and mining, oil and gas, commercial and infrastructure projects, and mobility. With the increasing complexity in the grid as we move through the energy transition to more sustainable, renewable sources, our transformers are also increasingly used for improving power quality and network management.
As part of our growth strategy, Hitachi Energy is currently engaged in a multi-year project (Reiwa) to upgrade our core ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, standardize our IT application landscape and digitize our business processes to meet the needs of our expanding business. The SAP Process Excellence (SPEX) team supports the 50+ transformer factories and service centers in 19 countries to optimize the value of our SAP investments by leveraging best practices, leading the implementation of new solutions and driving the use of common processes.
The SPEX team is now searching for a Global Rollout Lead who will have responsibility for defining and leading initiatives to improve all aspects of business process, solution definition and application integration within the SAP technology stack in the targeted areas of expertise. In this role, you will use your deep knowledge of the SAP platform and best practices, as well as your IT project management skills, to drive strategic initiatives in the Hitachi Energy transformers factories to improve productivity and implement standard processes across our factory and service network. While this is a global role, the focus is to support our European factories, in particular our Sweden based factories, and focuses on supporting the core Supply Chain functions, specifically the MM, PP and PS modules in SAP.
Your Responsibilities
Contribute to and execute the business roadmap for the SAP platform and associated technologies working with business partners to ensure demand is prioritized, projects and solutions are effective and business functions are supported.
Design, improve and implement robust and controlled business process solutions utilizing SAP and supporting systems to ensure effective integration with other business functions and applications.
Oversee the development and implementation of solutions that ensure data consistency and availability, as well as ensuring the Master Data Governance policies, guidelines and day to day execution is effective and efficient.
Develop, implement and influence Hitachi Energy's strategic objectives and collaborate on updating the long-term business application roadmap based on those objectives and in overall alignment to the IT Strategy.
Work with business and IT teams to define and deploy best in class business process and integration improvements utilizing SAP solutions, third party applications and best practices. Contribute to and execute the technology vision for the SAP Platform and work with business partners to propose enhancements to support overall business strategy.
Lead cross-functional project teams in the delivery of critical projects which require end to end process and technical expertise based on best practices, business process and SAP expertise.
Provide oversight and guidance to the SAP user community through ongoing training, support and development of SAP training materials; guiding and partnering with SAP user community to ensure ongoing and effective use of the application and supporting tools.
Work with SPEX team to maintain internal documentation such as high-level business value process flows, SAP configuration best practices guidelines, standard operating procedures, and end user training materials.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or related field or equivalent work experience.
At least 5 years of experience in one or a combination of the 3 SAP Modules - MM, PP, PS, QM or PM.
Direct experience on the S4/HANA platform preferred.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate fluently in Swedish and English in a global multi-cultural environment.
SAP Certifications preferred.
Welcome to apply latest by August 31st. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager David LaWare, david.laware@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
