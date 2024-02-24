Eurocoach for Djurens Rätt's European tour (fixed term May - October)
2024-02-24
Do you want to work for Djurens Rätt this summer? We are looking for a person who wants a fun and challenging job as a tour coach for our European tour. It is natural for you to take on a coordinating role with responsibility for others. You are outgoing and feel comfortable engaging and leading a team. You enjoy traveling and being away from home for long periods. We are looking for a tour coach for Djurens Rätts Eurotour where the position is based in one of our offices in Stockholm, Malmö or Gothenburg.
The summer tour is Djurens Rätts's recurring information tour that we have run since 2006. The summer tour aims to spread information about the situation of animals and to influence the public to take a stand for animals. During a few busy and exciting months, we visit summer events, streets and squares to spread information, discuss animal rights and recruit new members to the organization. Read more at www.djurensratt.se/sommarturne.
This year, for the first time, our summer tour will visit other countries in Europe. The position will therefore be based on traveling abroad with a team and arranging tour stops with local partners. Fluent English is a basic requirement as the majority of communication takes place in English, knowledge of Swedish and other languages is meritorious.
Tasks in brief
During the tour season (May, June, July, August, September and October), in consultation with the Eurotour manager, carry out Djurens Rätt's international tour.
The position involves traveling to and between European countries and extended periods abroad.
Setting up and dismantling the stand, packing and taking responsibility for materials and equipment, and reporting the results after each tour stop.
Supervising and enthusing volunteers during the tour stops.
Being the site coordinator at tour stops.
Involving relevant target groups in the tour's activities and coaching volunteers in this task.
In direct and outreach conversations with the public, highlighting Djurens Rätt's work areas and campaigns, based on what is prioritized during the time period.
Coordinating international tour stops with local partners.
Being a good ambassador for Djurens Rätt and contributing to increased public confidence in the organization.
Qualifications and characteristics
You have a B driving license and good driving skills.
You are prepared to travel extensively, to and between European countries, and to spend long periods abroad.
You are prepared for the work to be physically demanding, e.g. packing for tour stops.
A large part of the tour stops are on weekends.
You have the ability to plan and prioritize.
You like taking responsibility and working to engage and motivate the people around you.
You are social and enjoy talking to different types of people. You are creative and enjoy a variety of tasks.
You share the organization's animal rights values. In the workplace, we all eat vegan.
Experience from working within Djurens Rätt or similar organizations (either as an employee or as a volunteer), is seen as an important merit.
Great emphasis is placed on personal suitability.
Conditions of employment:
Temporary full-time position during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October.
Salary:
Salary is individual and the salary level is adapted to the non-profit sector. The workplace is covered by a collective agreement.
Contact person:
Eliza Chmurzynska, HR Manager, 08-555 914 84, eliza.chmurzynska@djurensratt.se
.
Trade union contact person:
Liv Linder, Chairman of Unionenklubben 08-555 914 28, liv.linder@djurensratt.se
.
Application: Last application date: February 25.
Djurens Rätt strives to be an inclusive workplace for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, faith, ethnicity, origin, disability, age or other grounds for discrimination. Så ansöker du
