eTruck Solution Sales Readiness - Implementation Manager
2024-03-28
Do you want to build Scania's future and lead the electrification shift? The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly, and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history. Our target is to take a leading role in the transformation by quickly building a sustainable transport solution through a steady flow of new tailor-made products, services and not the least, enhanced abilities.
eTruck Solution Sales Readiness is pioneering in ensuring the development of the Scania network's capabilities to manage a rapid scale of sales of eTruck solutions the coming years. For this we need to make sure to onboard new markets and support them to increase the capability to offer and support operations of eMobility solution. The task to support the markets in this first part of the journey is the Sales Readiness Implementation Manager.
Working at eMobility Solutions - KF department
You are an awesome individual and will have the opportunity to work with other awesome people from a multitude of backgrounds, united by a passion for e-mobility as the means to create a better planet. We put efforts into our teams; to bring out the greatness of everyone and to have an ambition that going to work should recharge your batteries rather than draining them. To support you we have mood managers, great coffee and we continuously work on ensuring that we have premises and setup to accommodate a modern work-life in a start-up atmosphere.
Assignment
The main responsibility of an Implementation Manager within eTruck Solution Sales Readiness is to plan and manage activities related to sales readiness together with new markets, just starting their eMobility journey. In the role you will work closely with the markets in the implementation phase as well as a number of cross functions at head office to secure market capabilities in all seven areas of sales readiness and how they relate: MarCom and Communication; Staff Preparation; Methods and Tools; Offering Description; Back Office; Ramp-up and Phase-out; and Service Network Readiness.
In the role you are also continuously developing the Sales readiness implementation process together with key stakeholders - Market Exploration manager, the markets and eMobility Solution Sales Management - with the aim to increase both quality and efficiency over time.
Your profile
You are a curious and dedicated person interested in engaging our commercial organisation in eTruck solution sales readiness. Using your networking and communication skills along with your drive for development and progress, you enjoy facilitating necessary market activities and keep track of minor and major deviations. You are a doer with the ability to convert requirements into plans well anchored with all key stakeholders. Lastly you enjoy working in and actively contributing to a work environment built on trust and open communication.
Competences/experience
To succeed with the role it is important to be able to communicate and break-down an overall ambition to actions more relevant to a specific target group. Having business related experience guides you in what is needed in the different sales and service areas. Project management is one of your tools that you use for efficiency and control. Experience from running projects, implementations and/or agile planning is favourable as well as Scania experience from working with non-European markets, perhaps physically located.
About Solution Sales Readiness, KFES
Our purpose is to ensure that volume and profitability targets (strategic as well as tactical) are achieved by preparing, training and supporting market organisations to take customers through the awareness, consideration, purchase, operation, and retention journey.
As a group we all work closely together with interconnected responsibilities and competencies to enable open and engaging discussions and to assure quick support when needed. This includes co-operation with our sister functions in e-Truck solutions, KFE, as well as other functions co-existing in a virtual Solution Sales Readiness organisation working towards the same vision. Sales readiness is our core and includes all areas needed to make the sales interaction between Scania and our customers as smooth and efficient as possible.
For further information
Please contact Therése Lindahl, Head of eTruck Solution Sales Readiness, +46 (0)70 642 97 19
Application
Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than the April 11, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
