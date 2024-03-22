ESW Application Engineer
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
About Us
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized complete thermal management system. This is including cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for ICE, BEV, and Fuel cell vehicles within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for the thermal management platform from cradle to grave, both Hardware and Software. The teams within thermal management are located in Gothenburg and Bangalore and have close cooperation with the sites Greensboro and Lyon. To succeed we need to understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs.
We are now looking for an experienced, self-driven Embedded Software Engineer to strengthen our team, Thermal Management Application SW. Our team is responsible for the design and development of the application SW, controlling the complete thermal management system, and the calibration and tuning of it. Meaning that we are responsible for Cab Climate and the Coolant loop functionality covering all sites and truck brands (among more) within the Volvo Group.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You are interested to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You feel accountable for the tasks you take on. You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
We also think you have:
* An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
* Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
* Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally (English)
Relevant Experience & Qualification:
* Master's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or similar
* Embedded SW development experience
* Experience with control strategy and SW verification
* Experience of functional verification and system tuning/calibration
Meritorious to have:
* C or CE Truck Driving License
* Knowledge of Automotive Thermal management system
* Experience in SIL/MIL/HIL testing
* Experience in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded Coder, C, C++, Python
* Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing
What's in it for you?
As an Embedded SW Engineer you plan your work according to the agile SAFE principals together with your team. The main responsibility of the team is the development of the Coolant Loop Controller, acting as a central enabler in the thermal management system, realizing functionality that has clear customer impact. Within the role you will work with both new development towards future feature/function growth and with maintenance improving the system already on the market. You will have the opportunity to collaborate a lot with many surrounding teams within and outside of our direct organization. Today we have a very close collaboration with Electromobility, testing facilities, testing teams, workshops, and more.
Ready for the next move?
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Sebastian Palm, Group Manager Thermal Management Application SW - sebastian.palm@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
