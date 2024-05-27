ESS System Verification Engineer
2024-05-27
Are you a passionate ESS System Verification Engineer within Energy Storage System (ESS is a system of several high voltage traction batteries) who wants to work with the innovative technology impacting the future of sustainable transport? We now have an opportunity for you to join us in developing the absolute best energy storage solutions on the market!
Who are we?
We at Electromobility develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. In our team you will be a part of work with energy storage system testing for our various battery products.
What you will do
In this role you will be at the heart of battery technology, working with verification of battery pack, multi-battery pack/ESS ensuring fulfillment of safety, performance, and functional requirements. Testing will be done to understand the characteristics and functionalities of complete battery pack configurations.
The work is done in close collaboration with development teams, suppliers, and other functions. You therefore need great communication skills and to be able to work in a cross-functional and international environment.
We are seeking ESS system verification engineers...
• who are highly motivated and detail-oriented to join our ESS System Verification team. This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates or individuals with limited experience who are passionate about engineering and eager to grow in the field of electromobility.
Key Responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and specifications.
• Develop and execute verification plans for Single/Multi Battery pack in test rigg and on vehicle.
• Documentation of test results. Identify and report issues.
• Assist in the development of automated test procedures in the test system.
In addition, you have:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
• Basic understanding of Traction Battery Cell/Module/Pack, electronics, and software development.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• Attention to detail and a proactive attitude.
• Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies.
Meriting:
• Internship or project experience in vehicle systems or electromobility.
• Familiarity with test equipment and tools such as oscilloscopes, multimeters, and data acquisition systems.
• Basic programming skills in languages such as Python, C/C++, or MATLAB.
What we can offer
Volvo AB Electromobility is changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods. In our different teams of committed and diverse engineers we are fighting the environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge alongside be an active participant in developing test methods for our future battery platforms. We also offer many opportunities to grow and develop, and a wide variety of career paths to follow within the group.
Are you curious and have some questions? Please contact me!
Shahram Saghafi, Manager Energy Storage System Verification
Mail: shahram.saghafi@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
