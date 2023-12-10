ESG/Sustainability Specialist
Edsvärd Hållbarhet AB / Administratörsjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sundbyberg
2023-12-10
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Edsvärd Hållbarhet AB i Sundbyberg
Role
We are seeking a candidate to join our Sustainability team at Edsvärd, as an ESG/Sustainability Specialist, where your role will be focused in platform implementation, data capturing and processing, and ESG reporting. You will play a key role in running projects, nurturing valuable client relationships, and providing expert guidance on sustainability strategies within different sustainability frameworks. Our approach adheres to globally recognized standards, including the EU Taxonomy, GRI, SASB, and ISO 14001, while also upholding industry-leading practices and benchmarks. It's important to highlight that we are specifically seeking candidates with expertise in LCA, as we have strategic plans to incorporate LCA into our sustainability framework in the near future.
As an ESG/Sustainability Specialist, you will:
Stay updated about emerging sustainability trends, regulations, and best practices to drive continuous improvement inside our organization and with the clients.
Offer comprehensive support for climate, ESG, and CSR projects, helping clients plan, execute, and report on sustainability initiatives.
Assist in producing ESG and CSR reports, with focus in the GRI Standards, and collaborate with clients to establish and track Sustainability Progress Targets (SPTs).
Lead the development, scoping, and delivery of GHG accounting services for clients at different maturity levels.
Conduct LCA for different products, aligning with the company's future plans, and integrate the results into climate calculations.
Foster long-term client relationships, acting as the primary point of contact, and ensure high client satisfaction.
Engage in business-level discussions to develop and document sustainability policies and action plans that align corporate strategy with sustainability objectives.
Run the implementation of the IBM Envizi environment for different clients and capture relevant ESG data for accurate climate calculations and sustainability reporting.
Gather and synthesize complex data into actionable insights, analyze large datasets, and provide valuable information to clients.
Support companywide collaborative initiatives through project management, technical advisory, and coordination and engagement for meetings, calls, workshops, trainings, presentations, and events.
We believe that you have:
Master's degree in Sustainability, Climate & Environmental Sciences, or a related field. An exceptional academic transcript is not required but would be considered a merit.
Strong interest and experience in sustainability, energy transition, and decarbonization.
Experience in LCA of products and GHG calculations for corporate clients with the related knowledge of ISO14001, 14064 methodologies.
Deep knowledge of EU Taxonomy, various GRI standards and current governmental reporting requirements for the construction and property industries in Sweden.
Excellent command of IBM Envizi platform and MS Office. Knowledge in any other sustainability softwares is a plus.
Experience in implementing decarbonization strategies, with hands-on industry experience in production processes, low-carbon production methods, or zero-waste technologies.
Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively, both verbally and in writing in English, with at least a minimum level of proficiency in Swedish.
Proven management and leadership record in a work setting.
Exceptional analytical and quantitative problem-solving skills.
A structured work approach and excellent communication and networking skills.
Ability to learn quickly and understand sustainability metrics, data, reporting, and processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: arturo@edsvard.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Edsvärd Hållbarhet AB
(org.nr 559153-9746)
Tulegatan 56 (visa karta
)
172 72 SUNDBYBERG Kontakt
Arturo Leon arturo@edsvard.se 0760041696 Jobbnummer
8318770