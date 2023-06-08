ESG Reporting Analyst
2023-06-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak FSM Group Financial Control & Finance Operations is currently reinforcing the Group Financial Control team to respond to new EEU reporting requirements (ESRS), and is seeking for a highly motivated, and self-driven person to take the position of ESG Reporting Analyst.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
In this role you will be responsible for the collection, consolidation and distribution of non financial KPIs used for the preparation of non financial reports. Driving data collection and preparation of KPIs and targets that support non financial / ESG objectives. You will also apply the European reporting standards (ESRS/CSRD) and share best practices, and driving/supporting pilot implementation in Sweden, including taxonomy and materiality analysis.
In more detail you will:
Develop, coordinate, plan and execute yearly reporting cycle with a prime focus on CSRD requirements for local companies in scope
Coordinate activities with key stakeholders involved, mainly sustainability, HR, GRC, external and internal auditors, Finance Hubs, local financial directors
Actively participate in the development and implementation of the roadmap for system and process that can support Tetra Paks needs.
Maintain reporting manual and reporting instruction for non financial information and train the organisation in line with the requirements
Plan and implement continuous improvement in the area of responsibility in line with reporting requirements for non financial information
Work in a trustful and independent way
To be successful in this role we believe you have
University degree and/or professional exams within sustainability and business
Some years of professional experience in a similar role
Experience in sustainability reporting and/or controlling
Good understanding of sustainability reporting standards (ESRS, GRI)
As a person you are self-going, responsible, and work in a trustful and independent way. You have good stakeholder management skills and like to interact with other people on different levels. You enjoy and have the ability to translate data into business reports, this together with colleagues.
Furthermore, you are structured with good organisational skills and have a strong knowledge in information system and data analytics.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 2023-06-25
To know more about the position contact Philippe Gicot at +41 79 599 3988
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson +46 733 36 2964
