ESG regulatory reporting specialist

Are you interested in ESG topics from a reporting perspective?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• To be in the frontline of an emerging area of expertise that will continue to develop for years to come.
• Set reporting requirements related to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).
• Work Group wide.
• Monitor regulatory changes.
• Be part of an ESG cooperation network in the Bank.
• Prepare ESG related information as an integrated part of the financial data, ensuring correct and consistent numbers.
• Act as the coordinator for reporting activities.
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a Business administration, Finance or equivalent
• Experience from Group consolidation.
• Reporting experience to regulators or any other external information.
• Genuine interest in financial and regulatory reporting framework.
• A specific interest in ESG topics and any experience in that reporting field is an advantage.
• Good communication skills, verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English.
• A pragmatic mindset and a problem solver. You need to be able to adapt to a complex and changing environment.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
We work in a very dynamic environment with high expectations and tempo where you will come across a wide range of highly interesting and challenging assignments. If you have a personal drive, enjoy finding solutions to new reporting requirement challenges and are goal focused, we think you will enjoy working with us. You will belong to and work together with a professional, fun, open and supporting team of colleagues.
Within our team we handle consolidation of the Group accounts and different statutory reports such as FINREP, G-SIB, MREL, Interim report and Annual Report.
The current working process involves many steps and contact with resources across the organization. To be successful in this position you will learn to be able to link information and resources together to get the information necessary for making changes to the status quo. You should be curious and hungry to improve existing systems, applications, reconciliations, and effective ways of working for the team. It is required that you would contribute suggestions for additional improvement.
You need to be a person who is comfortable working individually as well as in a team and need to not be afraid of working with unknown systems and products. A desire to lead and drive is a must.
My leadership style is built on trust and in close dialogue with my team members. I like driving changes and contributing to improvements. I encourage my team to challenge themselves in finding new ways of working and continuous improvement".
Anna Östlin, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.05.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Anna Greta Solhed, +46 72 727 63 35,
Anna Östlin, +46 70 276 16 20
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 372 06 19
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
