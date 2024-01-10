ESG Advisor
2024-01-10
Are you passionate about ESG and financing?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Support client teams in marketing, origination and structuring of sustainable financing solutions, such as sustainability-linked loans, green project financing and complex green/social loans
• Advise Swedbank clients on ESG topics
• Support the client organisation with insights on ESG matters (e.g., ESG analysis of corporates, reduction of financed emissions, etc.)
• Be involved in marketing activities and events
• Support sustainable finance product development
• Be up-to-date on latest developments in sustainable finance and ESG within the financial markets context and beyond
What is needed in this role:
• Minimum five years of experience in banking, preferably with financing and/or as a client relationship manager
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field such as Finance, Economics or Business Administration
• Genuine interest in sustainability and ESG along with experience of being exposed to these topics
• Analytical skills
• High degree of flexibility and client service orientation
• Strong selling skills and a strategic attitude
• Very good Swedish and English language skills
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of a dedicated professional team, which offers customer value through advice across industries and geographies.", Marika Dimming, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 06.02.2024.
Location: : Swedbank C&I, Malmskillnadsgatan 23
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Marika Dimming +46 72 220 92 12
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 585 944 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
