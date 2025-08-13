Escape Room Game Master / Part time / Student
Puzzle Room Escape AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Puzzle Room Escape AB i Stockholm
About us:
PanIQ Escape Rooms is one of the largest Escape Room companies in Stockholm. With 7 different rooms we pride ourselves as being one of the top immersive and challenging experiences leaving out participants thrilled and excited for more. Our diverse range of themed rooms offers something for everyone, from families and friends to corporate groups and special events.
We are looking for new Game Masters to join our team at our location in Vasastan. As a Game Master you will be the face of the company, interacting with customers on a daily basis as well as helping customers navigate the games. As a Game Master you play a crucial role in creating unforgettable experiences for our customers.
Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Welcoming and briefing customers before their Escape Room adventure
Monitoring and providing assistance during the game to ensure an enjoyable and smooth experience for all participants
Resetting and making sure the rooms are ready for the next group of adventurers
Delivering exceptional customer service and maintaining a positive, friendly atmosphere
Requirements:
Excellent teamwork and problem-solving abilities
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and being able to multitask
Confidence in a high social setting, not afraid to speak in front of a larger group of people
Fluency in English, Swedish and other languages are highly meritorious as we have customers from all over the world
Full physical capability, at times this can be a physically demanding job.
Permission to work in Sweden
We are primarily offering opportunities to work on weekdays afternoon and evenings and weekends.
This job is an excellent job for students or someone looking for part-time work. Note that this job is very flexible and you can adjust your availability accordingly. Prior Game Mastering experience is a merit, but not a requirement for the job, we do provide training for this role.
We at PanIQ Escape Rooms Stockholm pride ourselves with diversity within our staff, and we will place greater importance on suitable personality than actual prior experience.
Please send your resume and a cover letter, preferably in English, to Recruiting.PanIQ@gmail.com
mark your email "Game Master".
In your cover letter, please feel free to share any experience you have had with Escape Rooms or interactive entertainment that inspired you to apply.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please email: supervisor@paniqescaperoom.se
We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24
E-post: recruiting.paniq@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Game Master". Arbetsgivare Puzzle Room Escape AB
(org.nr 559142-6498)
Gästrikegatan 17 (visa karta
)
113 62 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9457673