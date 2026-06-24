ERP Transformation Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a key role in a large ERP transformation within the automotive industry, where business, IT, and external delivery need to move in sync. This is a hands-on project management role with broad exposure across a complex stakeholder landscape, where your ability to create alignment and keep momentum will be essential.
As the operational lead on the client side, you will make sure the organisation is ready to support successful delivery. You will work closely with business teams, IT, pilot markets, and an external implementation partner to secure decisions, manage dependencies, and remove blockers before they impact progress. It is an opportunity to influence a high-impact transformation with many moving parts and clear business value.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate activities across IT, commercial operations, pilot markets, and other key stakeholders.
You will ensure the right resources are available in line with the project plan.
You will drive client-side actions, deliverables, and dependencies to keep the programme moving forward.
You will secure timely business and technical decisions and help bring issues to closure.
You will ensure that environments, integrations, data, testing, and business participation are in place when needed.
You will track risks, issues, and blockers, and escalate them when they may affect overall delivery.
You will act as the day-to-day operational counterpart to the external Project Manager and help maintain focus on the agreed scope.
RequirementsHigher education in Business, IT, Engineering, Supply Chain, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.
Strong project management competence.
Experience leading or coordinating large ERP transformation programs.
Strong stakeholder management skills.
Experience working across both business and IT functions.
Ability to manage dependencies, risks, and drive decisions to closure.
Experience working with external implementation partners or vendors in Microsoft Dynamics 365-related programs.
English is required.
You work in a proactive and persistent way, follow through on commitments, and keep progress moving even when challenges arise.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7961308-2067806". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9976213