ERP Specialist
2024-05-07
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
We have a requirement for the position of ERP Specialist with one of our client.
Location: Södertälje
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field. Master's degree preferred.
Proven experience in vendor management, particularly with ERP systems.
In-depth knowledge of ERP technologies and implementation methodologies.
Strong negotiation and contract management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Analytical mindset with the ability to solve complex problems
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 8 months
Application Deadline: 10-05-2024
