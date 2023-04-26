ERP Solution Architect
2023-04-26
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
ERP Solution Architect
Is the feeling of having a meaningful job something you like? Would you like to share your thoughts and knowledge to enable growth and profitability? Do you want the chance of being responsible for ERP services globally? Then this just might be the right challenge for you as we are looking for an ERP solution architect.
We are globaly implementing M3 within Epiroc and are now extending our team with new team members. You will be part of an international team, spread out around the world. We work in an open and friendly environment, where we support each other to ensure we provide the best possible solutions for our users. We complement each other with a broad knowledge and we make sure to have fun at work.
Your mission
As the ERP Solution Architect, you will work both strategic and operative. You will be delivering solutions that is coming from business and IT demands. The demands can vary from smaller changes to bigger projects.
In this process you will convert the demands to the design of the ERP solution considering alignment with global processes, user efficiency, minimize risks and future maintenance and development.
Your profile
You like challenges, are pro-active to find solutions and surpassing expectations motives you. Furthermore, you are a team player with good interpersonal and communication skills, who enjoys collaboration both on an internal and external level. To be successful, you should also be well structured, service minded and adaptable to change.
You have a university degree or equivalent experience and +3 years of working experience within the ERP, preferable M3 area or one of the needed business processes. You have a good understanding of business processes within either Rental, Supply Chain, Sales, Service or Finance.
Location and travel
The location is preferable at one of our Epiroc IT hubs, located in Stockholm or Örebro (Sweden), Prague (Czech Republic), Johannesburg (South Africa) or Garland (USA). Other location can be discussed.
International travel will be part of the role.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-05-10.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Ulrika Larsson (Global IT Application Maintenance Manager ERP), ulrika.larsson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
A hybrid workplace

Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
