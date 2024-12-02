ERP SAP Solution Architect
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2024-12-02
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
SAP Solutions Architect
Are you passionate about ERP systems, especially SAP, and interested in shaping both strategic and technical solutions in a dynamic environment? As part of our expanding SAP team, we're looking for a skilled and business-minded Solutions Architect to help us drive innovation and long-lasting solutions that meet our evolving business needs.
Your Mission
In this role, you'll have a vital role in aligning SAP's strategic and operational functions with our business goals.
You'll collaborate closely with various business units to understand their processes and challenges, ultimately delivering impactful solutions within the SAP framework.
Your work will focus on developing both high-level strategies and hands-on technical solutions, ensuring our ERP template is stable, adaptable, and tailored to support our business's success.
The SAP environment within Epiroc is used by approx 20 customer centers and 2 production companies. An upgrade project is planned for next year for the customer centers to upgrade to SAP S/4 Hana.
Your Role
As a solution architect you will be responsible for the SAP solution and work for a common standardize solution for all companies using SAP within Epiroc.
You should drive innovations and improvements to the solution in benefits for the business. Be updated on new technology and functionality that can improve the solution. At the same time keep the solution maintainable and easy to support.
Your Profile
We're seeking an SAP Solutions Architect with a strong background in ERP systems or related university education.
Your analytical mindset, problem-solving abilities, and interest in innovation will be key as you tackle complex challenges.
Excellent communication skills are essential, as you'll be interacting with a broad network of stakeholders, playing a crucial role in our SAP team, and impacting our ERP strategy for years to come.
At Epiroc, you'll have the opportunity to work in a collaborative, engaging environment with diverse teams, and to drive forward our commitment to innovation and excellence.
Location and Travel
We're ideally looking for candidates based at one of our Epiroc IT hubs: Örebro or Stockholm in Sweden, or Prague in the Czech Republic.
If you're based in another country and successfully apply, please note that local terms and conditions will apply. This recruitment process is not offering relocation package.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being.
The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than January 2nd, 2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For question about the position, please contact recruiting manager Ulrika Larsson, Manager IT ERP Solutions (ulrika.larsson@epiroc.com
)
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
). Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75129-43016977". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9040205