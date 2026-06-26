ERP Project Lead
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2026-06-26
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ERP Implementation Lead / ERP Project Lead
We are looking for an experienced and hands-on ERP Implementation Lead to join an international ERP implementation project. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of systems, business operations, and change management, and who has practical experience supporting ERP implementations from both a technical and operational perspective. The project is already underway but requires stronger momentum and business engagement. You will play a key role in ensuring the organization is prepared for a successful go-live by year-end.
ResponsibilitiesYou will work closely with both the project team and business stakeholders, with a particular focus on supporting the German organization. This is a highly operational role where you will be actively involved in the implementation process.
Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing and coordinating test scenarios
Ensuring relevant data is available for testing and validation
Extracting, structuring, and validating data from various sources
Preparing supporting documentation and assisting the business during testing phases
Identifying and resolving issues related to processes and system workflows
Helping business users understand and adopt the new system
Supporting change management efforts and ensuring effective knowledge transfer
While you will not be responsible for executing all testing activities yourself, you will play a critical role in preparing the organization and creating the right conditions for successful testing and user acceptance.
QualificationsWe are looking for someone who:
Has experience working with ERP implementations or larger business system projects
Has a strong technical understanding and enjoys working hands-on with systems Understands how data, business processes, and ERP systems interact
Has experience preparing test scenarios, data migration activities, or master data management
Has led projects or workstreams and understands how to drive progress through others
Can explain complex system-related topics in a clear and practical manner
Is comfortable working with stakeholders who have varying levels of system knowledge
Experience with Iscala ERP system is highly beneficial. However, the most important factor is your ability to quickly understand system complexity, identify challenges, and help the business navigate the implementation journey.
Personal QualitiesTo succeed in this role, you are:
A strong communicator with a pedagogical approach
Self-driven and proactive
Patient and pragmatic
Structured and solution-oriented
Confident in your expertise and able to build trust across the organization
You are comfortable supporting users with different levels of technical knowledge and can adapt your communication accordingly. We also believe you have a genuine interest in technology and enjoy understanding how systems and processes work behind the scenes.
Additional InformationThe project is conducted in an international environment where English is the primary working language. You will work closely with key stakeholders in Germany, and interviews will be conducted in English. Occasional travel to Germany may be required. The right person is more important than location, meaning the assignment can largely be performed remotely.
Start: August 2026
Duration: Full-time consulting assignment, approximately 5 months
Location: Flexible (remote work possible), occasional travel to Germany may be required
Languages: English is required, German is considered a strong advantage
About OIOOur passion is helping you find the right role and the right workplace. At the same time, we understand that you're selective when it comes to your next career move – and we would be too. That's why we take the time to get to know you, your ambitions, and what truly motivates you throughout the recruitment process. We believe that people who are in the right place have the best opportunity to reach their full potential. Through fair and straightforward employment terms, combined with supportive and engaged leadership, we actively invest in your growth and long-term success. Our goal is to become your trusted career partner - We are as picky as you are. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare OIO Väst AB
(org.nr 559351-5835)
Kungsportsavenyn 10 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
OIO Jobbnummer
9980793