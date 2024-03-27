ERP Process Developer
Roxtec International AB / Logistikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla logistikjobb i Karlskrona
2024-03-27
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas, and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
The position
As ERP Process Developer at Roxtec you will be part of a cross-functional team of in total nine people. Your focus area within this team will be, but not be limited to, supply chain processes, procurement, inventory management, manufacturing, and physical warehouse management. All with the goal to make your colleagues' daily work around the world easier, more efficient, and streamlined, and to further help Roxtec expand as a world-leading company. The team is also responsible for implementing and upgrading the ERP system within Roxtec Group, both in Sweden and internationally.
In this role, you should have a passion and understanding for synchronizing business processes, people, and related support systems.
Qualifications
• University degree in supply chain or equivalent
• Experience from a global manufacturing company
• Experience in an ERP system and especially in supply chain processes
• Experience in working in projects in an international environment
• Spoken as well as written English and Swedish
• Experience in the ERP system IFS is considered an asset
As a person, you are self-motivated and have a strong focus. You are service-minded and responsible, and you have excellent communication skills to inform, train users and secure mutual understanding. It is also important that you are flexible and well organized with an ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a dynamic environment. To fit into the organization, you need to be people and customer oriented and have a humble attitude.
You report to the Global Logistics Manager. The employment is at the headquarters in Karlskrona and international business travel is included in the role.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Pernilla Öhlin, Global Logistics Manager, +46 455 36 72 92, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2024-04-14. Ersättning
enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE24-10". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063) Jobbnummer
8570080