ERP Manager
2024-07-31
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are seeking an experienced SAP Manager to lead a team of 10 SAP experts. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of SAP R/4 and a proven track record of effectively driving team performance and tasks. As a people manager, you will be responsible for providing guidance, coaching, and mentoring to your team, as well as managing their performance and development.
To succeed in this role, you must have excellent negotiation skills and be comfortable navigating the complexities of high-level management. You should also be adept at managing political issues with tact and diplomacy and have a strong ability to build relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Your responsibilities:
Lead and manage a team of 10 SAP experts, providing guidance, coaching, and mentoring to support their development and performance.
Drive the delivery of SAP projects and ensure that they are delivered on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.
Manage relationships with key stakeholders, including business leaders, project managers, and other functional teams.
Develop and implement SAP strategies that align with business objectives and support the organization's growth and success.
Ensure that SAP solutions are properly maintained, upgraded, and optimized to meet the evolving needs of the business.
Contribute to the development of SAP policies, procedures, and standards, and ensure that they are effectively communicated and implemented across the organization.
Your background:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field. Or other experience or knowledge relevant for position.
Minimum of 7 years of experience in SAP, with at least 3 years in a management role. Or other experience or knowledge relevant for position.
Strong understanding of SAP R/4 and experience with SAP implementations, upgrades, and optimizations.
Proven track record of effectively driving team performance and delivering SAP projects on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.
Strong leadership and people management skills, with a proven ability to coach and mentor team members., including the ability to manage political issues with tact and diplomacy.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
If you are an experienced SAP Manager with a strong track record of delivering results, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary and benefit package, as well as a dynamic and supportive work environment that values diversity, collaboration, and innovation.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2024-08-31. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
