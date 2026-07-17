ERP Finance Project Lead, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Lund
2026-07-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced finance professional with a passion for ERP systems and process improvement? Axis Communications is embarking on a major ERP transformation, and we're looking for an ERP Finance Project Lead to drive this journey from a finance perspective - right from our headquarters in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Finance is the part of Axis's organization that ensures our financial operations are accurate, compliant, and forward-looking. With approximately 50 people across several functions, we play a vital role in supporting the business as it continues to grow globally.
Your home base will be within Accounting HQ, a team of around 12 colleagues based at our Lund headquarters. We are responsible for the full spectrum of accounting - from day-to-day bookkeeping to monthly and annual closing, as well as group consolidation. The team is characterized by deep expertise, a supportive atmosphere, and colleagues who genuinely enjoy helping each other succeed.
What you'll do here as ERP Finance Project Lead
This is a newly created role, born from Axis's decision to transition its ERP system from IFS to Microsoft Dynamics. You will be the key driver ensuring that Finance requirements and needs are fully represented throughout this cross-functional implementation project. In this role, you will:
Own the Finance perspective in the ERP implementation, ensuring that all accounting requirements and business needs are captured and addressed in the new system
Focus on the Swedish legal entities and take primary responsibility for the financial setup
Contribute to the international rollout by supporting the inclusion of foreign subsidiaries in the project, sharing knowledge and ensuring harmonization with the Swedish setup
Document and communicate - Keep relevant stakeholders informed about project progress, decisions, and expectations for their contributions
Collaborate cross-functionally - Work closely with project teams across the organization, including technical stakeholders, ensuring Finance needs are clearly understood and represented
Identify and drive improvements in existing accounting workflows and processes that can be addressed through the new system
Initially, this role will focus fully on the ERP implementation, which is estimated to run through 2030. Beyond that, there are exciting opportunities to extend the rollout to additional subsidiaries and to drive further process improvements and workflow optimization from an accounting perspective.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who is solution-oriented without compromising on accuracy. You have a natural curiosity for technology - you enjoy understanding how systems work and how they connect to financial processes, even though your core strength is in accounting. You combine this with a structured approach, a natural ability to both lead and support colleagues, and the focus to drive projects to completion. You approach challenges without prestige, value collaboration, and are motivated by delivering results that truly make a difference.
We'd love to hear that you have:
A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Economics, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
Demonstrated experience as a super-user or in a project-leading role within Microsoft Dynamics, with approximately 5 years of relevant experience
Solid understanding of accounting based on Swedish GAAP (K3) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Professional proficiency in both Swedish and English
Bonus points if you also bring:
Familiarity with IFS or experience from ERP migration projects
Experience working across multiple legal entities or in an international group structure
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Marie Jalgén at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10004966