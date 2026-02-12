ERP Application Specialist - Finance & Order Management
Dynavox Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynavox Group AB i Stockholm
Why Join Us?
We're on a mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. As the world-leader in assistive communication solutions, we empower our customers to express themselves, connect with the world, and live richer lives.
At Tobii Dynavox, you can grow your career within a dynamic, global company that has a clear, impactful purpose - with the flexibility to also do what truly matters to you outside of work. What's more, you'll be part of a work culture where collaboration is the norm and individuality is welcomed.
As a member of our team, you'll have the power to grow ideas in an unconventional environment. At the same time, you'll work in a culture of ongoing learning and development, allowing you to constantly expand your area of expertise.
About the role
We're growing our IT Product Management function to better support the business through our enterprise platforms. As ERP Senior Application Specialist - Finance & Order Management, you'll take the lead in shaping and improving our Finance and Order-to-Cash processes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O).
In this role, you'll be the key link between Finance, Order Management, and IT, combining functional know-how with hands-on D365 configuration. You'll help optimize processes, secure accurate and compliant financial operations, and ensure our workflows scale smoothly across regions.
If you love turning complex processes into smooth, modern workflows, you'll fit right in with us!
Key responsibilities
End-to-End Process Ownership
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Application Support & Issue Resolution
Configuration & Functional Ownership
Continuous Improvement & Solution Design
Release & Change Management
Financial Compliance & Controls
Training & Documentation
What We Are Looking For
Technical & Functional Skills
• Strong understanding of end to end financial and order management processes.
• Experience with D365 F&O (or AX 2012) in one or more areas: GL, AP, AR, Banking & Payments, Fixed Assets, Project Accounting, Revenue Recognition, Tax/VAT.
Familiar with:
Azure DevOps (work items, test plans, release coordination)
Data Management/DMF
Excel and the Microsoft D365 Office
Relevant ISVs (e.g., Medius, Avalara, Lasernet, EBizCharge)
Basic understanding of integrations (OData, CRM, WMS, BI, AP automation, tax engines).
Soft Skills
• Strong analytical and problems solving skills.
• Clear communicator, able to bridge business and technical perspectives.
• Structured, detailoriented, and comfortable in a controlled finance environment.
• Collaborative mindset with ability to influence cross-functional teams.
• High adaptability in a fastpaced environment.
• Ability to navigate stakeholder dynamics and support effective change management
Apply today!
We believe in empowering individuals - including our own employees - to reach their full potential. So, if you want to change lives while growing your own career, we'd love to hear from you.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
Equal Opportunity Employer/AA Women/Minorities/Veterans/Disabled Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynavox Group AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9739385