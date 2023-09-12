Equipment Engineers
Transform with us!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden.
We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
Scouting for talent
We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box.
We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your journey!
We are now looking for a Equipment Engineers
Working topics
Together with the team be part of the process towards equipment suppliers
Drive reviews, and analyzing suppliers in areas of machine concepts, technical drawings, and documentations
Give feedback and guidance to suppliers making sure process quality, equipment quality, technical specification and CE safety standards are met
Together with team lead the definitions and release of standards for manufacturing processes based on the trials and lessons learned performed on the way
Take ownership and lead commissioning activities on site and support handover to production
Your profile
You are courageous to try, fail and try again
Participating and sharing all relevant information within a cross functional team on a regular basis
Experience from areas where production has been scaled up fast
Experience in areas such as equipment design, process development and commissioning from areas as Battery, Food, Pharmaceutical, Paper, or similar.
Deep understanding of the process steps involved in cell manufacturing is an advantage
You have a deep interest in sustainability and green industry
You have a University Degree in relevant areas such as mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering or long work experience from relevant areas.
Very good English, additional languages are highly valued
Even if you don't tick all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application.
The most important part is you and your personality!
Do you have questions, please connect to
Robert Gorner, Lead Industrial Processes, Mariestads Operations, email robert.gorner@volvo.com
