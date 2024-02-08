Equipment Engineer, Volvo Cars, Gothenburg
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impactour future. Embracing the need for change, Volvo Cars is committed to spearheading the chargein automotive electrification. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in an exciting transformationjourney that will change how the world views mobility. Are you ready for a new opportunity?
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that thecars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration withcolleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient productionsystems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with otherpeople, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great cultureand plenty of development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility toactively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Central Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assuredflexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering,you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing-construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
As an Equipment Engineer your task will be to develop robust, efficient, and quality assuredprocesses with focus on equipment specification and selection. You will be responsible todevelop and define conceptual equipment solutions to meet the requirements frommanufacturing process and to meet the specifications given from the assembly method. You willbe working with the processes to assemble and manufacture high voltage batteries and electricdrive units, where the majority of the processes are highly automated. You will be a part of ateam and setting the scene for our new platform. You will have the opportunity to improve thetechniques & methods within this field. The team follows the project through productdevelopment & feedback, quoting and buying the equipment as well as installing andcommissioning. This means that you will take part in cost estimations, development of processconcepts, supplier relations, continuous alignment with customer, etc. You dig in where it isneeded and are flexible towards late changes and unforeseen situations, using your innovationand determination to succeed.
What you'll bring
This position is for you with previous experience in manufacturing engineering working onequipment projects (project lead/installation/commissioning). You also have experience withsourcing process (internal & external relations in sourcing). We see that you are detail oriented,have quality focus and a good communicator. We believe you have high aspirations, self-motivation and you are curious to learn new technologies. You are a cooperative person and have great collaboration and communication skills.
• Bachelor's degree within Automation, Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Project management experience
• Experience of equipment in automated processes
• Problem solving DMAIC knowledge
• FMEA experience
• Good understanding of CATIA V5, Auto CAD, preferably also Teamcenter
• Fluent in English, spoken and written.
Specific competence:
• Joining/ Laser treatments, good understanding of joining standards, Friction stir weldingknowledge is an advantage
• Geometry assurance experience, Geo measurements, experience with geometrydemands
• General experience of automatic applications such as handling of components, screwtightening, automatic assembly.
Position is based in Gothenburg.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. We do not have a fixed end datefor this advertisement as we are continuously looking for this competence. Please apply throughthe provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken intoconsideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will beacknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. In this recruitment, Volvo Cars collaborates with Technogarden and if you have questions, you are welcome to contact the recruiter, Per Gottfridsson at per.gottfridsson@technogarden.se
.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive workingenvironment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills andaspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every VolvoCars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parentalleave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world'smost awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and solddirectly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we createthe driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow. Ersättning
