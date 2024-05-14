Equipment Engineer Automation
2024-05-14
As an Equipment Engineer Automation, you will oversee electrical equipment, including electrical hardware, PLC, and data communication, from supplier evaluation to installation, commissioning, and handover.
Your Responsibilities:
• Support early-phase investigation in equipment solutions and cost analysis.
• Ensure Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) standards are maintained for equipment.
• Assist in problem-solving and second-line analysis.
• Participate in competence networks and share best practices.
• Collaborate with Integrated Development and Planning (IDP) for supplier and technical evaluations.
• Provide input for Requests for Quotation (RFQ) in your area.
• Support Local Area Leader in finance-related tasks (budget analysis, TSU, etc.).
• Coordinate with stakeholders (Local Area Leader, shop engineering, shop IT) to define production steering.
• Establish IT-related interfaces (Castle components, MES, Andon, etc.) with the equipment.
• Develop equipment solutions considering electrical design requirements, PLC, and SCADA.
• Review equipment Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA).
• Perform virtual and/or physical verification of electrical hardware.
• Lead digital data verification activities.
• Conduct virtual commissioning verification.
• Commission equipment and conduct follow-up and control.
• Lead and ensure supplier documentation meets customer standards.
• Contribute to lessons learned.
• Hand over equipment to end-users.
Din Profil
• Proficiency in tools and processes such as Simulation, FMEA, TeamCenter, Catia V5, and AutoCAD.
• Strong problem-solving skills and communication abilities.
• Experience in project management is essential.
Om företaget
Why Work With Us?
We offer a stimulating work environment where innovation and technology are at the forefront. Here, you have the opportunity to develop in a role with significant responsibility and impact. We value our employees' skills and offer continuous development and training to keep you at the cutting edge of the industry.
Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH) is the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. Manufacturing companies rely on us to enable them to conceptualize, develop and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and improve the quality of life for all the stakeholders, helping us achieve our vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld.
