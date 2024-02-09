Equipment Engineer - Mechanical
2024-02-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we do
In Manufacturing Engineering we are the interface between the vehicle design and the production teams. Our job is to understand the changes coming in new vehicles and model-year changes, and then implement the changes needed in the manufacturing environment to produce the new products before the production teams take ownership of the processes. We bring together groups from across the company in order to secure the best results, at the best cost to Volvo, with the best safety.
What you'll do
The role involves leading or executing equipment projects for the plants, including development, calculation, planning, procurement and verification. Additionally, responsibilities include creating and analyzing equipment aspects of process layouts, as well as conducting safety, reliability and cost analyses.
It also involves following:
* Perform Equipment FMEA
* Lead or support Advanced Engineering assignments within the area of responsibility
* Lead and support in risk assessment activities
* Reporting status and deviations in decided systems/tools and ensure that there are action plans to reach targets
* Plan and prioritize task according to delivery and verification need, contribute to balance work within the team
* Communicate with transparency, escalate and handshake deviations in time
What you'll bring
We believe you exhibit high personal integrity and thrive in team environments. You excel in cross-functional and multicultural settings, possess strong communication and collaboration skills and can efficiently manage multiple tasks. Your approach to problem-solving is logical and tactical, maintaining a positive and proactive attitude while effectively analyzing complex information. You are target-driven and consistently strive for excellence.
We also think you:
* Have Bachelors' Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
* Are fluent in English, spoken and written
* Have experience in Microsoft Office suite proficiency mandatory
* And it's a plus if you:
* Have proficiency in CAD software
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next career opportunity? In that case, we welcome you to submit your application via the link below.
