Equipment Engineer - Joining
2024-04-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you
Manufacturing Engineering's mission: "Our people develop global, lean production processes to create the best manufacturing environments." Our main customers are manufacturing plants, to whom we supply installations of equipment, industrial strategy plans, methods and know-how. As an Equipment Engineer in our department, you daily work to create world-class, global, lean, highly efficient, and flexible industrial systems within the area of equipment automation.
The Group Technology & Industrialization is part of Manufacturing Engineering Body and has the responsibility for developing and implementing equipment solutions for product projects, running changes, capacity projects, and non-product projects according to project targets. You will be part of a process & technology team (belonging to Technology& Industrialization) and the work also includes network with the global ME technology team, plant engineering, and production within our company as well as with external suppliers.
The position requires some traveling.
What you'll do
As our next Equipment Engineer Joining, your tasks will include:
• For new projects, responsible for the RFQ for joining, lead/follow the standard for joining, technical communication with the supplier, joining equipment design review, and buy-off.
• In charge of brand selecting of joining equipment, setting process solutions, setting and managing joining equipment parameters, inspecting and debugging.
• Support to resolve the problems in manufacturing, increase efficiency and quality, review work regularly, upgrade the team competence, and help to coach the new employees in our team.
• Assist the production team in upgrading efficiency, lowering cost, setting standard work time, and improving product quality.
• Participate in preparing new projects, foresight the potential problems during manufacturing, and resolve them in time.
• Fulfil other tasks assigned by superior.
What you'll bring
We believe you:
• Have a B.Sc. in Engineering or equivalent competence gained by experience.
• Have good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
• Have experience in equipment projects
• Have experience in Resistance welding/DAW/GMAW/laser skills OR
• Have experience in adhesive /adhesive vision/Nut runner/Heming/SPR skills
It is meritorious if you have the skill of the FDF (flow drill fasteners) and tools (Teamcenter) at Manufacturing. Robotic competence is also a plus.
As a person, we believe you have great communication skills and you collaborate well with others. We also think you are a structured person who plans and has documentation skills. Self-driven, result-oriented, flexible, and positive attitude.
We are looking for two Equipment Engineers to join the team. One position will focus on hot joining while the other one will focus on cold joining.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to the Hiring Manager, Alexandra Carlos at alexandra.carlos@volvocars.com
or Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
