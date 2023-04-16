Epiroc Underground Trainee Program - Marketing, Sales & BA
2023-04-16
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Together we accelerate the transformation - apply to our Trainee Program today!
The world needs metals and minerals for the energy transition and we need cities that can cope with a growing population in a sustainable way. To succeed we need to speed up the shift towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry. We at Epiroc accelerate this transformation.
Our brand-new trainee program is designed to provide you with the tools and skills you need to succeed in your career and our supportive team will be there to guide you every step of the way. Don't miss out on this opportunity to accelerate your career with a global leader in the industry.
About the program
Our Underground Trainee Program is specially adapted in three different rotations lasting over a total of 18 months, starting in September 2023. Underground Division Marketing will be your home base and you will get a wide exposure to business in Epiroc. Each rotation is specially designed so that you get the opportunity to test different functions within the company and to provide you with different skills, knowledge, and experience you need to launch your career with confidence.
During the program, you will work on challenging projects alongside experienced professionals in a variety of areas, including sales, marketing, engineering and more. You will also get to spend time towards personal leadership development, because we believe you can become a future leader at Epiroc.
You will be employed from day one, and your future position within Epiroc will be defined during the trainee program.
Your profile
For us it all starts with people. People like you. Innovative perspectives and ideas drive our journey towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry. We are looking for the innovators of the future that want to help us make a difference.
To be admitted to this program and to succeed along the way, we believe that you are goal-oriented and have a strong drive to both develop your own skills as well as the company's. You hold strong problem-solving skills and work efficiently both independently as well as in teams. Lastly, we see that our trainees are mobile and open to living and working in different parts of the world, since at least one 6-month rotation will be in one of our global entities.
Further requirements:
• Recent graduate (1-2 years)
• Degree major in Business Management or equivalent programs
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and travel
The home base for trainees is in Örebro, Sweden with at least one 6-month rotation in one of our global entities. Occasional traveling may be required.
In case a candidate from outside Sweden applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. We review applications continuously. Last day to apply for this program is 2023-04-16.
For questions about the program please contact Trainee Program Lead:
Sanna Immonen, sanna.immonen@epiroc.com
, +358407029762
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
, +46761032813 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67129-41515484". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Lisa Ström +46107551493 Jobbnummer
