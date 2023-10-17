Epic Owner/PM
2023-10-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Växjö
We are looking for two epic owners for our client in the automotive industry. In the role as an Epic Owner you will act as a Project Leader and cross functionally support the projects and deliveries of both HW & SW (Systems, functions and components).
Job description
* Manage the interfaces between other technical stakeholders, departments and teams.
* Coordinate the cross-functional deliverables
* Ensure the complete product delivery according to the Epic description
* Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties cross-functionally.
* Ensure Epic breakdowns into a sequence of capabilities and features meeting the milestones
* Synchronize capabilities to secure that milestones are met and escalate when needed with the product owners
* support and communicate across organizational boundaries, in order to safeguard the complete Epic delivery.
* Secure budget, financial decisions and follow up for the scope of the Epic.
* Build and update the Business case for the complete product change when applicable.
Skills/ Experience required:
* Experience of project management from the automotive industry or Telecom for minimum 5 years
• Technical degree preferabaly in Mechatronics or Electrical Engineering or similar
* Skilled in the product development process
*Technical experience in developing automotive embedded Electrical & Electronic Systems
• Fluent in English and preferably Swedish both spoken and written
* Have a positive attitude and mindsest
• Flexible and a problem solver
• Have an excellent collaboration- and interpersonal skills
• Great communicational- & Leadership skills skills
• Business oriented
• Organized, driven and always looking for solutions.
• Open minded, humble and a real people's person
• Technical skills either from R&D or IT
• Used to the agile way of working -SAFe
• Background of working in a global environment with various cultures and languages
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16
