Epic Owner
2024-02-08
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Can you see yourself in the center, creating technical system solutions paving the way for development of the next generation electrical and electronic Architecture!
Join the System Design team within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) as Epic Owner, in the exciting journey to develop the future Volvo group advanced Electrical & Electronics Architecture to deliver a Sustainable transport Solution.
Your future team
Within Vehicle Technology, the mission of Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) organization is to advance the Electrical and Electronics architecture of our truck's platform by developing and maintaining robust electronics, communication buses, and platform software.
Our EPIC owners are leading and supporting our agile development trains in developing future Electrical platform. We work in an Agile way with the culture of empowering people to grow and have the trust and courage to act. We thrive on teamwork, open dialogue and learning in a fast-paced environment
As our Epic owner, your mission is to cross-functionally support the Vehicle/Technology stream deliveries of verified & validated components, systems & functions (HW/SW), according to agreed Epic description and acceptance criteria.
This means that the Epic owner:
• Manages interfaces with other Vehicle/Technology streams, sub-streams, Agile trains and teams.
• Coordinates the cross-functional GTX deliverables system steps.
Responsibilities:
The Epic owner has a delegated responsibility from a Stream/ Sub-stream/ VDT (Vehicle Development Team) to:
• Detect and propose improvements of the Epic description based on the roadmap - balance with responsibility of Product Manager/ Product Owner
• Ensure the complete product delivery according to the Epic description
• Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties cross-stream, including related Epics and IB (Intro Block) milestones
• Ensure Epic breakdowns into a sequence of capabilities and features meeting the milestones
• Synchronize capabilities to secure that milestones are met and escalate when needed with the product owners
• Support and communicate across organizational boundaries, to safeguard the complete Epic delivery
• Secure budget, financial decisions and follow up for the scope of the Epic
• Build and update the Business case for the complete product change when applicable
"EPIC-Owner represents the vehicle projects in the streams and the streams in vehicle projects."
You are an experienced project manager with a good understanding of Automotive EE system development. You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can work and guide development teams. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills enable you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement.
To succeed in your new role, we think you have:
• Experience from development of embedded system/electronics/software
• Have typically 8 years or more of project management experience and know the product development process well
• Preferably have experience in developing automotive embedded Electrical & Electronics System
• Have a positive and solution-oriented mindset
• Have an excellent relationship- and interpersonal skill
What's in it for you?
• Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team that works with the application development teams in delivering Software Solutions for trucks around the world
• You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
• We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
