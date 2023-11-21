Epic Owner - Services
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of services? Do you want to shape the ecosystem providing the services that our customers need in their daily vehicle operations? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team!
Who are we?
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Services, within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are taking significant steps to support the shift towards more services and new business models. We are now looking for an Epic Owner in this area to further realize Volvo Group's vision focusing more on services. We want to promote the creation of services that get the most of our customers' operations in terms of productivity, efficiency, and profitability among others.
What will you do?
As an Epic Owner you will drive and coordinate the development and implementation of our service solutions. You will work in a flexible environment where it is important to understand the customer needs. In this role you will interact will different multi-disciplinary teams within Volvo Group to secure a successful launch
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent co-ordination and communication skills and are good at networking with people. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
Relevant Experience:
Minimum 5 years of experience in SW or Embedded SW development
Minimum 5 years of experience in leading or coordinating role as Epic Owner, Project manager or similar
Automotive knowledge preferable within Telematics/Services/Infotainment
Good knowledge in Agile methodologies
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
