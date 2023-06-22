Epic Owner - Safe & Efficient Driving
2023-06-22
Imagine a world with Zero traffic accidents? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Our ambition for Volvo Group 2030 is clear we want to offer transport solutions that are 100% Safe, 100% Fossil-free and 100% more productive. This is a great opportunity for you to be able to drive and lead Volvo Group into this journey.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights.
Within the department of Safe & Efficient Driving and section Vehicle Environment Situation we are now looking for an Epic Owner/Solution Manager.
What will you do?
As an Epic Owner/Solution Manager of Vehicle Environment Situation, you will have the opportunity to lead the development of innovative solutions that will shape the future of the automotive industry within Vehicle Environment Situation. You will work with several talented and dedicated teams to define product requirements, lead execution and ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. You will also have the opportunity to drive product innovation and research,and collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop go-to-market strategies and support product launches.
If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the industry, we encourage you to apply!
Who we are looking for?
We believe that to be successful in this position you have a strong drive & energy level, customer focus, collaboration, drive engagement & excellent communication skills. You understand that being accountable and successful means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. In addition to this, you have the ability to learn quickly when faced with new issues as the environment is dynamic, fast-paced and requires a go-getter attitude.
Relevant Experience
Strong Background in SW & HW Engineering development
Deep Knowledge in driving product initiatives
Merit
Experience from Automotive industry
Applicants shall have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent
What can we offer?
Our work environment is based on trust and cooperation. We believe in personal development in a humble and friendly atmosphere, while developing world-class solutions for our trucks.
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment where you will interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future products.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Are you interested and want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact me:
Andreas Roupé, Global Technology Manager - Vehicle Environment Situation linkedin.com/in/andreas-roupé-b7a37818
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-17
