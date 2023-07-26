Epic Owner - Financial Crime Prevention, Security, and AI
Step into an important role for ensuring success of key initiatives that make an impact on Swedbank and society.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Make a positive societal impact by driving development, utilizing forefront technology, that help Swedbank combat financial crime and ensure cyber security.
• Lead and take ownership of strategically important initiatives, ensuring advancement towards our targets and guide them from ideas into implementation.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including data scientists, engineers, and business stakeholders, to shape the strategic vision of epics, facilitating breakdown into features as well as defining business case, refining scope, backlog and roadmap while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
• Work in the intersection between subject matter experts in several fields to propose solutions and ensure common understanding on objectives and results while leveraging industry best practices to advance quality and time-to-market.
• Ensure prioritization across portfolios, monitor and track progress as well as proactively identify and manage risks and address impediments alongside key stakeholders and senior managers.
• Be part of a fun, diverse and knowledgeable international team in an expanding area embarking on a transformation journey offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
What is needed in this role:
• Degree in relevant field, or a good reason for not having one.
• Proven experience as an Epic Owner or in a similar role, preferably within the banking or financial services industry.
• Well versed and experienced in Agile development frameworks.
• Experience coordinating processes/initiatives spanning several business areas/functions and teams.
• Excellent communication skills and a customer-centric mindset.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in managing complex and time-critical deliveries with many stakeholders and dependencies.
• A solution-oriented mindset and the curiosity to explore and adopt industry best practices.
• Ability to build networks and work collaboratively in a geographically distributed and diverse environment.
• Understanding/experience of Financial Crime Prevention, Security and/or AI concepts.
• Fluency in English; verbal and written.
• Knowledge and experience using PPM tools, Jira, Confluence, MS Excel, PowerPoint etc.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be part of a cross-national, skilled, and innovative team of professionals, who jointly deliver a wide spectrum of business-critical products utilizing technology to shape the future of Financial Crime Prevention, Security and AI at Swedbank". Eva Säfström, your future manager
